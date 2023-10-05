Pixel Android 14 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Google’s new Android 14 operating system is out of beta and available to download if you own a compatible Pixel device. The software went through an extensive beta, but bugs and performance problems have slipped into the final release.

As we push away from Android 14’s release for Pixel devices, we’re starting to hear and see feedback about the new software’s performance.

A lot of said feedback is good, but we’ve also heard about various bugs, performance issues, and glitches in the early going. This is normal and something we always expect after Google releases new software, particularly software of this size.

The list of Pixel Android 14 problems will continue to grow as more people buy the phones, current users put more mileage on them, and as Google releases new Android 14 firmware.

Below are the most common Pixel Android 14 issues, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about Android 14’s current performance, and a look at what’s in Google’s Android 14 pipeline for the Pixel 4A, Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6A, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7A, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

We’ll continue to update this guide covering Pixel problems as the year goes on so keep an eye out for updates.

Pixel Android 14 Problems

We haven’t heard about any major problems with the software yet, but we have seen reports about an assortment of bugs, performance issues, and other problems. Of course we’ve heard about performance improvements as well.

It’s still early but here are some of the initial Pixel Android 14 problems we’ve heard about in the hours since the operating system’s release:

Installation issues

Bluetooth problems

Wi-Fi issues

Abnormal battery drain

Notification issues

Issues minimizing apps

Abnormal screen coloring when using certain apps (Netflix, YouTube, and others)

Issues with third-party apps like Reddit

Keyboard issues

Bad audio quality during phone calls

Issues with first-party apps like Photos

Sound problems

Again, this is a very early list of the problems currently plaguing Pixel users. We expect the list to grow as more people start using the software.

Android 14 Reviews & Feedback

If you own a compatible Pixel phone, or if you’re thinking about buying one, keep an eye on feedback from Pixel users using Android 14.

There are several places to find feedback about the Android 14’s performance on Pixel devices. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Google Pixel Reddit, and the Android Reddit.

If you live in the United States, you might also want to keep your eyes on the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums if your device is on one of those networks.

Further, you may also want to look around on social media sites like X/Twitter and YouTube for feedback about the Pixel Android 14 update’s performance.

How to Prepare for Software Updates

It hasn’t issued an update yet, but Google will fix Android 14 problems plaguing Pixel devices in the weeks ahead. However, new software updates often bring problems of their own.

The next time you pickup your Pixel device you may be notified about a new software update. Software updates often introduce new issues so you’ll want to prepare your phone for the move to new firmware.

You can’t predict exactly how new Android 14 software will impact your device’s performance and that’s why you should spend time preparing your device for the move.

Here’s what we recommend doing before installing new Android 14 software on your Pixel phone or tablet:

Backup your data

Get familiar with the latest Android 14 firmware’s changes

Have all of your login information handy

Dig into feedback about an update’s performance

Cleanup your phone’s storage

Check in with IT

Check app reviews and install updates

Follow these steps and you should be able to avoid major issues with the latest software for your device.

If you run into an issue on on your Pixel, you should be able to fix the problem on your own. If you can’t, here are some resources that could help.

Check out the XDA’s forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), the Google Pixel Reddit, and the Android Reddit for potential fixes from fellow Pixel users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to check with Google or your service provider on social media. Google also has customer support that could help.

You’ll also want to upgrade your device to the latest Android 14 firmware if an upgrade is available. Google’s software updates often have bug fixes on board.

Google pushes monthly security patches to Pixel devices and these software updates could help to stabilize your phone’s performance. Google’s software updates typically roll out at the beginning of the month.

Unless your Pixel is really old, you’ll get several years of software support. For instance, the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will both get seven years of Android updates.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details about upcoming software updates. Carriers like Telus keep their customers informed about upcoming Android software updates.

If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to bookmark it for easy access.