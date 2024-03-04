Pixel March 2024 Update: What’s New

Google’s rolling out its March Pixel Feature Drop and the update brings several upgrades to compatible devices.

Pixel Feature Drops are quarterly upgrades for Pixel devices. They roll out in March, June, September, and December and Google’s March release is rolling out today.

The March update is moving out to the Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a, Pixel 7/7 Pro/7a, Pixel 8/8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch and it will do so in phases.

Google says the software for U.S.-based carriers will be available starting next week. The update’s rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.

The March 2024 update delivers a ton of upgrades to Pixel users though owners of newer Pixel models get the most changes. The company’s Pixel 6a and Pixel 5a get the least.

Notable improvements on board include:

Improvements to Call Screen

10-bit HDR Video/Ultra HDR Photo on Instagram

Circle to Search for Pixel 7

App Screen Sharing

Fast Pair Subsequent Pairing

Docs Markups

Gboard Voice Toolbar

There are also a bunch of improvements for the first-generation Pixel Watch. These upgrades come from Google’s more recent second-gen Pixel Watch model.

They include the Fitbit Relax app for breathing exercises and Auto Workout Mode which can detect when you’re running, walking, using an elliptical, spinning, using an outdoor bike, using a treadmill, or rowing.

There’s also Pace Training which helps users determine whether they’re within or outside a target and Heart Zone Training which will monitor the time users spend in personal heart rate zones.

Before you download the March Pixel Feature Drop, make sure your device is running the latest version of Android version. You’ll also want to update your apps.

3 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 8a & 5 Reasons Not To