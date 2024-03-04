Android
Pixel March 2024 Update: What’s New
Google’s rolling out its March Pixel Feature Drop and the update brings several upgrades to compatible devices.
Pixel Feature Drops are quarterly upgrades for Pixel devices. They roll out in March, June, September, and December and Google’s March release is rolling out today.
The March update is moving out to the Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a, Pixel 7/7 Pro/7a, Pixel 8/8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch and it will do so in phases.
Google says the software for U.S.-based carriers will be available starting next week. The update’s rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.
The March 2024 update delivers a ton of upgrades to Pixel users though owners of newer Pixel models get the most changes. The company’s Pixel 6a and Pixel 5a get the least.
Notable improvements on board include:
- Improvements to Call Screen
- 10-bit HDR Video/Ultra HDR Photo on Instagram
- Circle to Search for Pixel 7
- App Screen Sharing
- Fast Pair Subsequent Pairing
- Docs Markups
- Gboard Voice Toolbar
There are also a bunch of improvements for the first-generation Pixel Watch. These upgrades come from Google’s more recent second-gen Pixel Watch model.
They include the Fitbit Relax app for breathing exercises and Auto Workout Mode which can detect when you’re running, walking, using an elliptical, spinning, using an outdoor bike, using a treadmill, or rowing.
There’s also Pace Training which helps users determine whether they’re within or outside a target and Heart Zone Training which will monitor the time users spend in personal heart rate zones.
Before you download the March Pixel Feature Drop, make sure your device is running the latest version of Android version. You’ll also want to update your apps.
Wait for Performance Upgrades
Google will reportedly upgrade the Pixel 8a's hardware. In particular, the processor inside of the device.
Google's Pixel 7a features Google's custom Tensor G2 chipset, but the Pixel 8a should come with a newer chip inside.
Preliminary Pixel 8a rumors point to the device as having Google's new Tensor G3 chipset. This is the processor that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
If the company does put a new processor inside the Pixel 8a, you can expect the device to offer improved performance in key areas like speed and battery life.
There's also chatter about a larger battery. A certification for an upcoming Pixel device, first spotted MySmartPrice, reveals a big 4,942 mAh battery.
Google's Pixel 7a has a 4,385 mAh battery so this would represent a significant boost. Of course, it's unclear if the device in question is the Pixel 8a or another unreleased Pixel model.
One feature we haven't seen thus far is the temperature sensor found on the Pixel 8 Pro and given that the Pixel 8a would be a mid-range device, we don't expect it to get one.
