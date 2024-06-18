Public iOS 18 Beta: Release Date, How to Join & Other Details

If you’re interested in trying the iOS 18 beta, but aren’t keen on trying the developer version, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming public iOS 18 beta for iPhone.

When Apple released the first version of the iOS 18 beta earlier this month, it released a version meant for developers. However, anyone with a compatible iPhone can download it for free.

As expected, the developer beta is rough around the edges and most people should wait for Apple to polish the software up a bit before trying it on their iPhone.

Additional polish will come in the form of the public iOS 18 beta which is the version meant for the general public to try out.

Apple confirmed plans to release the public this summer. If you’re interested, these are the key details to keep in mind while we wait.

Public iOS 18 Beta Eligible iPhones

The public iOS 18 beta will come to the same iPhones taking part in the developer beta. These are the same iPhone models that will get the official version this fall.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Devices that didn’t make the move to iOS 17 (iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus) will obviously remain on iOS 16 and aren’t compatible with either iOS 18 beta.

How to Join the Public iOS 18 Beta

If you want to try the public iOS 18 beta, you’ll want to signup via Apple’s Software Beta Program. It’s free to join.

Once you’re signed up, you simply need to wait for Apple to release the public version of the iOS 18 beta. When it arrives, here’s how you’ll download it.

Open up the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap Software Update. From here, you should see a “Beta Updates” option underneath “Automatic updates”. If not, it’s because your iPhone needs to be running iOS 16.4 or higher in order to see it. Select Beta Updates and tap “iOS 18 Public Beta.” If you need to change your Apple ID, you can do that below. Tap Back. Tap Update Now.

The installation process will begin.

Public iOS 18 Beta Release Date

When Apple announced iOS 18 it said a public iOS 18 beta “will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month.” Next month is, of course, July.

The company hasn’t confirmed a specific date for the public beta and we may not see an announcement ahead of time.

To give you some idea about what to expect, here’s when the company released the last four public iOS betas. All but one arrived in July.

iOS 17 public beta: July 12th, 2023

iOS 16 public beta: July 11th, 2022

iOS 15 public beta: June 30th, 2021

iOS 14 public beta: July 9th, 2020

If Apple uses similar timing for the iOS 18 public beta 1, we may see it arrive sometime during the week of July 15th. The last two public betas arrived five weeks after Apple dropped the developer versions.

The weeks of July 8th and July 22nd are also possibilities if the company decides to change things up.

Other Details

And finally, a few other details about the public iOS 18 beta we think you should know about:

You will send feedback about bugs and issues via the Feedback Assistant app

You need a valid Apple ID and/or iCloud account

If you have issues and need help, you must restore to previously-released software prior to contacting AppleCare

Installing beta software does not void your iPhone’s hardware warranty

You will always be able to downgrade to iOS 17 though the version(s) available may change

We’ll let you know when the public beta rolls out.