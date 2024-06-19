When Will Apple Release the Public macOS Sequoia Beta?

Interested in trying the public macOS Sequoia beta on your Mac? Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date but here’s what we expect.

When Apple released the first version of the macOS Sequoia beta earlier this month, it pushed the software to developers.

While the public can download it, it’s not meant for widespread consumption. Apple’s Developer Program allows developers to test and build applications.

Mac users who aren’t developers but still want to try macOS Sequoia and its features should wait for the public version of the beta.

This version is meant for the public and it should be more stable than the version of the operating system that’s available right now.

Public macOS Sequoia Beta Release Date

Apple plans to release the public macOS Sequoia beta this summer.

The company says a public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month. So unless it’s delayed, the software will land in July. But when in July?

Apple hasn’t confirmed a specific release date for the public beta and we may not see an announcement ahead of time. However, we can draw upon history and give you a glimpse at what may occur.

Here’s when the company released the last four public macOS betas. All but one, the public Big Sur beta, arrived in July.

macOS Sonoma public beta: July 12th, 2023

macOS Ventura public beta: July 11th, 2022

macOS Monterey public beta: July 1st, 2021

macOS Big Sur public beta: August 6th, 2020

If Apple uses similar timing for the macOS Sequoia public beta, we may see it arrive sometime during the week of July 15th. The last two public betas arrived five weeks after Apple released the developer versions.

The weeks of July 8th and July 22nd are also possibilities if the company decides to change things up this year.

The public macOS Sequoia beta will come to the same iPhones taking part in the developer beta. These are the same Mac models that will get the official version this fall.

MacBook Air: 2020 and later

MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

Mac mini: 2018 and later

iMac: 2019 and later

iMac Pro: 2017

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

Mac Studio: 2022 and later

Apple will release macOS Sequoia sometime this fall.