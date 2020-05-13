5 Reasons to Buy the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 & 2 Reasons Not To

Should you buy the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8? This guide will help you decide if now is the time to pre-order the new Amazon Fire tablet, or if you should hold off and wait before you buy.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus are available to pre-order now on Amazon and they ship in June. If you are looking for a new tablet for watching movies and shows, playing music, adding Alexa to any room, or upgrading your Zoom calls this is a smart option.

With better performance, USB C charging and more storage Amazon is charging more for this new model, but it is only a $10 upgrade. The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 starts at $89.99 and the Fire HD 8 Plus is $109.99. They are available for pre-order now at Amazon. These prices are with Special Offers, which is a fancy way of saying that you will see lock screen ads. If you want the version without special offers you need to pay $104.99 for the Fire HD 8 and $124.99 for the Fire HD 8 Plus.

All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black 8" HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.

All-day battery life - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

Reasons to Pre-Order the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8

For a Great Way to Watch and Play For a More Powerful Tablet For a New Zoom Tool For a Great Battery Life & USB C For Alexa Controls

Don’t Pre-Order the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8

Wait for Deals Wait for Reviews

You can pre-order the 2020 Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus today and both models start arriving on June 3rd. Here is a closer look at the reasons you should buy the Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 8 Plus.

Last update on 2020-05-13. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API