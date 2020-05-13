Amazon
5 Reasons to Buy the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 & 2 Reasons Not To
Should you buy the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8? This guide will help you decide if now is the time to pre-order the new Amazon Fire tablet, or if you should hold off and wait before you buy.
The new Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus are available to pre-order now on Amazon and they ship in June. If you are looking for a new tablet for watching movies and shows, playing music, adding Alexa to any room, or upgrading your Zoom calls this is a smart option.
With better performance, USB C charging and more storage Amazon is charging more for this new model, but it is only a $10 upgrade. The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 starts at $89.99 and the Fire HD 8 Plus is $109.99. They are available for pre-order now at Amazon. These prices are with Special Offers, which is a fancy way of saying that you will see lock screen ads. If you want the version without special offers you need to pay $104.99 for the Fire HD 8 and $124.99 for the Fire HD 8 Plus.
- 8" HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.
- All-day battery life - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
- Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).
- 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.
- Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.
Reasons to Pre-Order the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8
- For a Great Way to Watch and Play
- For a More Powerful Tablet
- For a New Zoom Tool
- For a Great Battery Life & USB C
- For Alexa Controls
Don’t Pre-Order the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8
- Wait for Deals
- Wait for Reviews
You can pre-order the 2020 Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus today and both models start arriving on June 3rd. Here is a closer look at the reasons you should buy the Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 8 Plus.
For a Great Way to Watch and Play
The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are both great tablets for consuming content. If you need a new tablet with Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix, and other streaming services, this is an excellent option.
In addition to streaming videos, you can use these tablets to listen to music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and other services. It's an affordable and excellent multimedia tablet that you can use to entertain yourself.
It's an excellent eBook reading solution with the Kindle app and it is handy for listening to audiobooks on with Audible.
There are tons of streaming services, and you can also download many popular games to play on the tablet. It's an excellent option for keeping yourself or a kid entertained. There is even a special Kid's Edition with a protective case and special accidents included warranty.
Last update on 2020-05-13. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out and new info starting to emerge, we want to take you...
Madden 21 Release Date, New Features, Editions: 8 Things to Know
The Madden 21 release date is coming later this year to bring a new Madden experience to gamers who may...