4 Reasons to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X & 3 Reasons Not To
Should you pre-order the Xbox Series X? The new Xbox arrives in November and you can place your Xbox Series X pre-order on September 22nd if you want to lock in a release date delivery. If you are thinking about getting a new Xbox this year, you should plan to pre-order.
With COVID and demand for in-home entertainment, we expect that the Xbox Series X is going to be hard to find for yourself or for a gift. When you pre-order the Xbox Series X you can count on getting one as soon as possible. This may be on the November 10th release date, or it may be a few weeks later.
The Xbox Series X is $499 or you can buy it on monthly payments from Microsoft for $34.99 a month with Xbox Live All Access and EA Play. You can pre-order at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart when September 22nd arrives.
Here are the best reasons to place an Xbox Series X pre-order in 2020;
- Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
- Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
- Pre-Order for Exclusives
- Pre-Order for Payment Plans
While there are more reasons to pre-order, there are some important reasons you shouldn’t pre-order just yet.
Ultimately we don’t think you should pre-order just to flip one, but that is going to ab a common reason that many people buy an Xbox Series X.
Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
Do you want an Xbox Series X in 2020 or even in early 2021? If so, you should pre-order the Xbox Series X as soon as it goes on sale. This console is going to be hard to find for the first several months after the release date.
Even if you are hoping to stumble on one in a store, you should pre-order, and then you can cancel if you find one in stock before your pre-order ships. The stock is going to be very limited and if you skip pre-orders you may be waiting for a while or paying a huge premium on eBay or Facebook marketplace.
Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
Are you looking for the best graphics on a new Xbox? If so, the Series X is what you want. This is a higher-end Xbox and the one that will deliver the best-looking graphics. We don’t know the exact Xbox Series S specs, but Series X will deliver 4K gaming, 8K upscaling Ray Tracing, and in general make your games look better than the older consoles and the Series S.
Pre-Order To Play Exclusives & Get Time-Sensitive Upgrades
Not every launch title is an Xbox Series exclusive. There are a number of games coming this fall and into 2021 that are only on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. If you want to play any of these, you should pre-order so that you can play when they arrive.
You can also pre-order to get your console in time to redeem dual entitlement upgrades from EA games and other publishers that are only offering limited-time free upgrades from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.
Pre-Order for Payment Plans
The Xbox Series X is expensive at $499, but if you pre-order through Microsoft instead of going to a retailer, you can get monthly payment plans that are 0% interest and that includes Xbox All Access and EA Play. You won’t find these plans in stores, so the best way to get one is to pre-order and lock in a delivery as soon as one is available.
This a 24-month payment plan that totals $599.76, which is more than buying the console outright, but you are getting Xbox Live and a lot of extras. This package includes;
- The next-generation Xbox console of your choice
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC
- An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games
- And over 100 games to play from the cloud
The extra $100 is worth it, in this case, to spread out the price over two years and with all the free games and Xbox Live.
Wait for Reviews
Oen of the biggest reasons to wait for the Xbox Series X and to skip the pre-order window is to see how the console performs, how it compares to the current generation, and to the rest of the new models.
This will also let you learn about any potential problems with the Xbox Series X models or issues that reviewers find frustrating. In short, the longer you wait, the more information you have to make your decision.
Explore the Xbox Series S and PS5
The Xbox Series X is not launching by itself. Microsoft is also selling the Xbox Series S for $299 or $24.99 a month. This is a smaller Xbox Series model without a disc drive. We don’t know the full specs on it, but it will play the same games as the Xbox Series X, but possibly not at 4K.
Sony is also launching the PS5, which is a direct competitor to Series X. With cross-play, you don’t need to be on the same console as your friends anymore. Be sure to look into what Sony has to offer and decide if you should pre-order that model.
Wait for Deals
If you don’t want to spend $499, you will need to wait for Xbox Series X deals. This is not a short wait, but if you want to save, then you will likely need to wait until late 2021. Are you willing to wait that long for a new Xbox Series X?
A study conducted for eBay on Xbox One sales, the best time to buy an Xbox Series X is likely 12 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 7 iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s pushed the iOS 13.7 update to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the company’s latest could have a big impact on your device’s performance.
Apple continues to roll out iOS 13 upgrades and the company’s newest update is a small milestone release for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
iOS 13.7 includes new COVID 19-related features and unnamed bug fixes. It’s much smaller than your typical iOS milestone upgrade.
Some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users have already made the transition to Apple’s latest iOS 13 firmware and like what they’ve seen thus far.
We’ve also seen complaints about bugs and performance issues.
If you decide to make the transition from iOS 13.6.1 to iOS 13.7, note that iOS 13.7 requires a fairly small download. It should be just over 100MB.
If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.7 upgrade could be much larger because the features and fixes from any iOS updates you skipped are baked in.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.7 update.
Our guide to the software will take you through its problems, potential fixes, the downgrade status, the iOS 13 jailbreak, and the iPhone 7 iOS 13.7 update’s performance.
We’ll start with the software’s performance. We’ve been testing the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.7 update for several days now and here’s what we’ve learned so far.
iPhone 7 iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
While some users have noticed bugs and performance issues, we haven't run into any major issues on the iPhone 7 models in our possession.
iOS 13.7 is fast. We haven't noticed any sluggishness and animations and transitions have been extremely crisp thus far.
The keyboard, which has given us problems in the past, is working fine. We noticed occasional choppiness in previous versions of iOS 13, but this hasn't been an issue with iOS 13.7. At least not yet.
Battery life is normal. We haven't seen any abnormal drain. Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) is also strong across the board.
Our core apps, which include the likes of Netflix, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Asana, and Slack, are all working normally at the moment.
App developers are still rolling out iOS 13 support updates so if you're having issues with your apps, make sure you're running the latest version.
iOS 13.7 is running fine at the moment. That said, if you're having a good experience on iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you might want to dig into feedback about iOS 13.7's performance.
You can start with a look at our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.7 right now.
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.7 & 11 Reasons You Should
Apple’s iOS 13.7 update is a small milestone release, but it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some of you should install Apple’s new firmware right now, others are better off waiting for a few hours or a few more days before moving to the firmware.
Unlike most milestone updates, iOS 13.7 brings a very short list of changes to compatible iPhone models. It carries new features and under-the-hood improvements.
The iOS 13.7 update requires a fairly small download. It should be a little over 100 MB for iPhone owners moving devices from iOS 13.6.1 to iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.7 download will be larger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.
Those of you dealing with issues on iOS 12, iOS 13.0, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.4, iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.6, or iOS 13.6.1 could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 13.7. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.
If you run into trouble, note that you can no longer downgrade to the previous version of iOS 13. Apple has stopped signing on iOS 13.6.1 and older versions of iOS.
That means those of you moving up from iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.4, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, and older need to approach iOS 13.7 with caution. Once you move your phone to iOS 13.7, there’s no going back.
If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 13.7, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on whatever version of iOS your device is currently running for a little bit longer.
Install iOS 13.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 13.7 doesn't have any known security patches on board. That said, if you skipped iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you'll get security patches with your upgrade.
iOS 13.6 had more than 20 patches for security issues on board which made it an extremely important update. If you skipped iOS 13.6, you get the patches with iOS 13.7.
If you want to learn more about iOS 13.6's security patches, head on over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you skipped iOS 13.5.1, you get its security patch with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. You can read more about it on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iOS 13.5, iOS 13.7 brings iOS 13.5's 41 new security patches with it. Apple's posted the details on its website and you can dig into the particulars if you're interested.
Among them, patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped the iOS 13.4 update, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.7. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.7 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons Not To
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPad Pro. And while it initially looked like a souped up model would launch in late 2020, it now looks like the release will probably take place in 2021.
If you’re in the market for a new iPad you’ve got a lot of options.
Apple’s iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and 10.2-inch iPad are worth a look if you want solid performance, but don’t want to break the bank.
You’ll also want to investigate the 2018 iPad Pros which can still hold their own in 2020. They’re also much cheaper than they once were thanks to the 2020 iPad Pro launch.
Earlier this year, Apple released new iPad Pro models with an assortment of upgrades including new processors, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced AR (Augmented Reality), and better microphones.
Despite these upgrades, the new iPad Pros are more of a refresh than an overhaul and some of you might want to hang around and wait for Apple to make additional changes to the iPad Pro line.
Apple is reportedly working on several new iPads including an iPad mini 6 and a new iPad Air. The company is also reportedly working on a new high-end version of the iPad Pro.
2021 iPad Pro Rumors
Earlier this year it looked like Apple would launch a new flagship iPad Pro model in the fall. Rumors repeatedly hinted at an arrival in 2020. However, rumors are now telling a different story.
In April, multiple reports stated that the new iPad Pro’s release had been pushed to 2021 due to the strain the coronavirus outbreak’s put on Apple’s supply chain.
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has thrown his weight behind the rumored delay. Kuo, who initially said that we might see multiple iPads launch in the fall, now says these products have probably been pushed into next year. Kuo is a reliable source who has accurately predicted many Apple launches ahead of time.
According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, Apple will launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED tech in the first quarter of next year. This lines up with Kuo’s timing.
Another a batch of rumors that come from Twitter accounts L0vetodream and choco_dream suggest that Apple is working on multiple iPad Pro models for 2021.
The devices are reportedly codenamed J517 (small model) and J522 (big model) and are set for release sometime in Q1 or Q2 of next year.
According to Korean publication The Elec, the new iPad Pro has entered trial production ahead of a release in Q4 2020 or 2021 with 2021 more likely.
TrendForce also believes Apple will launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 and that the release will come sometime in the first quarter of the year.
Hit-or-miss source Digitimes says Apple’s new 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is reportedly on board the new iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. That points to a launch next year.
Apple’s hosting an online event on September 15th where it will debut hardware. Namely, the new fourth-gen iPad Air and Apple Watch 6.
We don’t know everything about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro, but rumors have outed several potential features including faster data speeds, new display technology, and a better processor.
This information puts those of you in the hunt for a new iPad in a tough position: Upgrade now or wait. While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for Apple’s announcements.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2021 iPad Pro and the best reasons to go with something else.
Wait for 5G
Here's one of the best reasons to skip the 2020 iPad Pros and wait for the new flagship.
Later this year, Apple will release its first 5G-powered devices. The iPhone 12 will likely be the first device with the feature on board, but you can expect Apple to extend 5G connectivity to the iPad down the road.
In fact, the new high-end iPad Pro is rumored to have 5G on board. Multiple rumors have hinted at 5G connectivity and there's a good chance the new iPad Pro is one of the first 5G-capable iPads.
So if you tend to take your iPad out of the house for work or fun, and you can't or don't want to rely on Wi-Fi connectivity, you might want to hang back and wait for the 5G iPad Pro.
For more on 5G speeds, take a look at our video from the Indianapolis Colts 5G-enabled stadium above.
5 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone SE 3 & 4 Reasons Not To
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPhone SE for 2021. While some of you might want or need to buy a new phone in 2020, others might want to hold off and wait for the rumored iPhone SE 3/iPhone SE Plus.
In April, Apple finally released its long-awaited follow-up to the popular 4-inch iPhone SE from 2016.
The iPhone SE 2 looks nothing like the original and comes with a much bigger display. That said, it’s arguably Apple’s best budget iPhone model and it’s a device that you should have on your shopping list if you’re in the market for a new phone in the first half of 2020.
Before you commit to a new iPhone, you’ll also want to to check out the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X and, perhaps even the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
Many of you will be perfectly fine buying one of these phones in 2020. Remember, most carriers allow you to upgrade after a year so if you buy a new phone now you’d able to upgrade to something brand new next year.
Speaking of 2021, we’ve heard a lot about the phones coming out next year. iPhone 13 rumors have been swirling for months and we’ve also heard about a new version of the iPhone SE.
iPhone SE 3 Rumors
While most rumors have centered around the iPhone 13, we’ve also seen rumors highlight some potential changes coming to Apple’s budget iPhone.
While it initially looked like Apple might launch 5.5-inch version of the iPhone SE 2 in 2020, those rumors failed to pan out. The company only announced one 4.7-inch model.
According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release a new iPhone SE model in 2021 with some notable design changes including new Touch ID and a larger display.
We’re probably a long ways away from these announcements which means Apple’s plans could certainly change. That said, there are some great reasons to consider waiting for the next version of the iPhone SE.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the iPhone SE 3/iPhone SE Plus arrive.
We’ll also continue to update this as we learn more about Apple’s plans.
Wait for a Bigger iPhone SE
As we've noted, at one point it looked like Apple would launch two versions of the iPhone SE 2: The 4.7-inch model that's currently on shelves and a larger model with a 5.5-inch display. Obviously that didn't pan out, but that doesn't mean dreams of a budget 5.5-inch iPhone are dead.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on an iPhone SE Plus that will come with a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display. This would put its screen size somewhere between the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 11.
iOS 14 code also points to the existence of a larger iPhone SE Plus. So unless Apple scraps its plans, there's a very good chance we see a larger iPhone SE model down the road.
If you want a top-of-the-line budget iPhone, but want a big display, you might want to hold out for the iPhone SE Plus.
11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 12 & 5 Reasons Not To
Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch, but some of you might want to wait for the 2020 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Last September, Apple unveiled new flagship iPhone models. The iPhone 11 series is available in the United States and other countries around the world.
In April, the company announced a new iPhone SE which comes with a 4.7-inch display, an iPhone 8-like design, and upgraded internals.
As we push deeper into 2020, we’ve seen Apple and retailers offers deals on these devices and others. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR from 2018 are still fairly expensive, but price cuts and trade-ins can save you quite a bit of cash on the former flagships.
If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, these devices should be at or near the top of your shopping list alongside budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
While many of you are perfectly fine with one of these devices, others might want to wait. Rumor has it, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with a much bigger set of changes and those who aren’t impressed with the iPhone 11 series, or Apple’s older iPhone models, should consider waiting.
iPhone 12 Rumors
We’re just weeks away from an official iPhone 12 announcement and that means we’ve seen a ton of credible information emerge.
The iPhone 12 series will reportedly feature an overhauled camera system with 3D capabilities, OLED screens across the board, display upgrades, a new processor, 5G support, and a new design that could include a smaller notch.
We’ve heard that Apple might pull EarPods from the box in an effort to push people to AirPods. EarPods have always come with a new iPhone so this would be a pretty notable change.
Ming-Chi-Kuo agrees and predicts that Apple won’t include a pair of EarPods with the iPhone 12. He believes their removal will help Apple keep costs down.
Taiwanese research firm TrendForce also thinks “Apple has decided to sell the upcoming iPhones without accessories such as wired earphones, power adapter” in order to keep costs down.
Leaker L0vetodream also says the box won’t include a charger or EarPods. They also claim the iPhone 12’s packaging will become “thinner” and “exquisite.”
Analysts at British bank Barclays have backed this rumor up. They also think the new iPhones won”t ship with a power adapter. If true, that would leave a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.
In his research note, Kuo says he thinks Apple will pull the power adapter from the iPhone’s box. He believes the company will sell the 20W power adapter as an accessory. He also thinks Apple will end production of the existing 5W and 18W power adapters.
A report from Nikkei suggests the same. So, at this point, it really looks like the iPhone 12 won’t have EarPods or a charger inside the box.
That being said, it looks like Apple will include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12. Apple sells braided cables for other devices, but it hasn’t sold a braided cable for the iPhone or iPad before.
Apple currently includes a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C power adapter with iPhone 11 Pro models. The iPhone 11 comes with a USB-A to Lightning cable.
We’ve seen a ton of back and forth about the iPhone 12 launch date and we finally have an answer straight from Cupertino. Apple confirmed a delay during its quarterly earnings call with analysts.
The company’s CFO says Apple is currently planning to ship the new iPhone models a few weeks later than the standard September window.
According to Nikkei Asian Review, production of the iPhone 12 series will start in mid-September. The publication believes mass production will start by the end of the month.
YouTuber Jon Prosser has outlined what he’s heard about Apple’s iPhone 12 launch plans and they are as follows:
- iPhone 12 launch event – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 pre-orders – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 – Shipping week of October 19th.
- iPhone 12 Pro – Pre-orders and shipping in November.
A report from Bloomberg outlines Apple’s plans even further. The site says all four iPhone models will launch in the fall.
The site claims the two lower-end iPhone 12 models, 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices, will arrive on shelves first followed by the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. The report notes that the company’s “rollout is on course to be the latest since the release of the iPhone X in November 2017.”
Chip maker Broadcom has also confirmed a delay, another sign that points to the iPhone 12 series missing the company’s usual window.
Apple will host an online event on September 15th, but it looks like that event will center around a new Apple Watch and a new iPad.
There’s also chatter about a 4G-only iPhone 12 arriving sometime in early 2021. The rumor comes from Wedbush Securities analysts who believe the phone could launch in Q1 with an $800 price point.
With all that in mind, we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device before the 2020 iPhone models arrive.
