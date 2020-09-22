Here’s how to find the Xbox Series X in stock and how to find the Xbox Series S in stock. This can help you get a new Xbox on release day or at least in 2020 without paying marked-up prices on eBay.

The Xbox Series S is available for $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. Both consoles will be hard to find in stock once the pre-orders start on Tuesday, September 22nd. You can use this Xbox Series X pre-order guide for tips and tricks, plus take a look at the common Xbox Series X pre-order problems to get prepared.

We have links on where to check for the Xbox Series X in stock, and a guide on how to get a notification when the Xbox Series X is in stock at a retailer so that you can quickly order one.

Where to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock

The Xbox Series X is sold at several stores directly, and you can buy it on eBay if you are willing to pay a premium. Here’s a rundown of where you can check the Xbox Series X stock manually, which is smart to do as it can give you an edge in some cases.

You can also use these links to check for the Xbox Series S in stock to save $100 if you don’t need a disc drive.

Most of these retailers let you sign up for an in-stock alert. You can also do in-store pre-orders at some GameStop locations, but quantities may already be spoken for.

Read: Get the Best Gaming Chair You

How to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock

If you don’t want to manually check the stock at stores, you can sign up to get tracking alerts from NowInStock. These are great in addition to any in-stock alerts that the retailers allow you to set up directly.

Go to the Xbox Series X page on NowInStock. Register for a free account at NowInStock. Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify. Go back to the Xbox Series X NowInStock page. Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen. Add an item to track it.

You can get browser alerts, text alerts, or email alerts when the model you want is in stock.

You can also see the history of when the Xbox Series X is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check or when you should expect an alert.

How to Get an Xbox Series X Right Now

While you can’t get the Xbox Series X right now, if you don’t want to mess with a retailer or waiting for pre-orders to start back up when small amounts trickle in, you can look for a reseller on eBay.

People are already reselling their Xbox Series X pre-orders on eBay for a several hundred dollar premium.

Be careful to read the listing, we’ve already spotted someone selling a piece of paper pretending to be a PS5, and there will doubtlessly be other questionable listings. eBay is pretty good at closing those down on pre-orders like this, but just be cautious.