How to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock
Here’s how to find the Xbox Series X in stock and how to find the Xbox Series S in stock. This can help you get a new Xbox on release day or at least in 2020 without paying marked-up prices on eBay.
The Xbox Series S is available for $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. Both consoles will be hard to find in stock once the pre-orders start on Tuesday, September 22nd. You can use this Xbox Series X pre-order guide for tips and tricks, plus take a look at the common Xbox Series X pre-order problems to get prepared.
We have links on where to check for the Xbox Series X in stock, and a guide on how to get a notification when the Xbox Series X is in stock at a retailer so that you can quickly order one.
Where to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock
The Xbox Series X is sold at several stores directly, and you can buy it on eBay if you are willing to pay a premium. Here’s a rundown of where you can check the Xbox Series X stock manually, which is smart to do as it can give you an edge in some cases.
- Check Amazon Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Microsoft Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Best Buy Xbox Series X Stock
- Check GameStop Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Walmart Xbox Series X Stock
- Check Target Xbox Series X Stock
You can also use these links to check for the Xbox Series S in stock to save $100 if you don’t need a disc drive.
- Check Amazon Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Microsoft Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Best Buy Xbox Series S Stock
- Check GameStop Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Walmart Xbox Series S Stock
- Check Target Xbox Series S Stock
Most of these retailers let you sign up for an in-stock alert. You can also do in-store pre-orders at some GameStop locations, but quantities may already be spoken for.
How to Find the Xbox Series X in Stock
If you don’t want to manually check the stock at stores, you can sign up to get tracking alerts from NowInStock. These are great in addition to any in-stock alerts that the retailers allow you to set up directly.
- Go to the Xbox Series X page on NowInStock.
- Register for a free account at NowInStock.
- Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.
- Go back to the Xbox Series X NowInStock page.
- Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.
- Add an item to track it.
You can get browser alerts, text alerts, or email alerts when the model you want is in stock.
You can also see the history of when the Xbox Series X is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check or when you should expect an alert.
How to Get an Xbox Series X Right Now
While you can’t get the Xbox Series X right now, if you don’t want to mess with a retailer or waiting for pre-orders to start back up when small amounts trickle in, you can look for a reseller on eBay.
People are already reselling their Xbox Series X pre-orders on eBay for a several hundred dollar premium.
Be careful to read the listing, we’ve already spotted someone selling a piece of paper pretending to be a PS5, and there will doubtlessly be other questionable listings. eBay is pretty good at closing those down on pre-orders like this, but just be cautious.
How to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Today
This is how to pre-order the new Xbox in 2020. On September 22nd you can pre-order the Xbox Series X for release day delivery, or at least for delivery as soon as possible. You will want to plan on pre-ordering the new Xbox if you want one in your hands anytime soon.
The Xbox Series X Pre-Orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd. The Xbox Series S pre-orders start at the same time. Here are our Xbox Series X release date tips and tricks, what you need to know about problems, and how to find the Xbox Series X in stock.
The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299. You can pre-order these at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you buy from Microsoft you can even get a payment plan as low as $24.99 a month.
The Xbox Series X release date is November 10th, and it is the same for both models. Here is how to pre-order if you want a new Xbox this fall. These links work for both models.
Here is a look at where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S. The pre-orders start later this month and we are still waiting to find the exact time that pre-orders start. Right now most of the retailers have a landing page, and some will allow you to get an email notification when more info is available.
Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Head over to Microsoft to sign up and get notified when Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. You can also check out information about the consoles and you can learn more about the payment plan options through Xbox All Access.
Amazon Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Amazon offers a landing page for the Xbox Series X, and soon we expect to see one for the Series S. This page lets you see more about the console and sign up for notifications by email.
GameStop Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
GameStop offers a landing page, where you can sign up for information. You can also expect this page to turn into a sales page closer to the start of pre-orders.
Best Buy Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Best Buy Xbox Series X pre-order page lets yo using up for more information and when the pre-orders start you will be able to buy the console directly on this link.
Target Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Save the Target landing page to pre-order the Xbox Series X online when the pre-orders start on September 22nd.
Walmart Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Walmart allows you to sing up for a notification when pre-orders start, and to check out more information about the console.
5 Xbox Series X Pre-Order Tips & Tricks to Get One Today
Do you want to make sure that you get an Xbox Series X pre-order? Or the Xbox Series S? We have a collection of tips that will help you avoid pre-order problems and increase the chances that you get a new console on release day. The Xbox Series S is $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. Pre-orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd.
Check Account Passwords Now
When the Xbox Series X pre-orders start you need to be ready to go. This is not the time to be resetting a Best Buy or Walmart password or creating an account.
Spend 10 minutes this weekend making sure that you can log in to Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
This can mean the difference between getting a new Xbox on day one and waiting months.
Update Payment Information
While you are logged in make sure that your credit card is up to date and that shipping and billing information is updated.
The time that you spend updating any of this, could be long enough to miss out on getting the Xbox Series X or Series S in November.
Be Ready to Checkout
Now that you can log in and your credit card is up to date, you need to be prepared to checkout as soon as the console is in your cart.
Some links to Amazon may even put the Xbox Series X directly into your cart.
Don’t wonder about tax, warranties, or look for coupon codes. Check out and get a confirmation. The console can disappear from your cart. This is not like a ticket checkout process where you are holding an item for a few minutes.
Use Websites Not Apps
Websites tend to offer a better chance to get a console this year. The PS5 pre-orders worked best on websites, with some apps just showing the landing pages while other people were ordering.
It’s a good idea to have apps available as a backup, but start on the website and be on the lookout for links directly to the products on social media.
You Can Always Cancel Later
If you really want the Xbox Series S, but it is out of stock, you may want to lock in the Xbox Series X pre-order and then decide later.
You can cancel your pre-order pretty easily at most retailers if you find the version that you really want somewhere else.
It is best to lock in pre-order and fine-tune it later.
Xbox Series X Deals: Save with Trade-Ins
You can buy the Xbox Series X for $300 if you trade in an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. Here are the best Xbox Series X deals and Series S deals when you trade in your old console.
The Xbox Series X pre-orders start on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific. Here are some Xbox Series X pre-order tips and tricks to help you get one.
GameStop offers a range of Xbox Series X deals when you trade in an old console. This works for the Xbox Series S as well.
- $200 – Xbox One X or PS4 Pro
- $175 – Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB
- $125 – Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, PS4 500GB
- $100 – Xbox One 500GB
These trade in deals last until November 30th, so you have time to order and then bring your console in when you upgrade.
You can start the process online, or you can go into a local GameStop. If you are trying to pre-order the Xbox Series X at GameStop, you can do it in store when the online pre-orders open. Keep in mind that there may be lines.
Given the time frame of this deal, your best bet is to wait until you get your Xbox Series X from GameStop and trade in at pickup and put the $200 towards the console.
PS5 Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know
If you are running into PS5 pre-order problems you are not alone. We experienced a collection of pre-order problems last night and some continue through today.
This is what you need to know about the PS5 pre-order problems and errors, plus what you can do about some of them.
PS5 Pre-Order Errors
Retailer websites broke under the string of PS5 pre-orders this week. These problems included error pages and some checkout systems going completely offline.
This appears to be better right now, but as the PS5 is in stock again at retailers this could flare up over the coming weeks.
There is nothing for you to do since this is on the retailer end. Simply try again.
PS5 Out of Stock
The PS5 is out of stock at most retailers, which is a problem in itself. Supply of the PS5 is low, likely in part to COVID and standard console launch constraints, so it is inevitable.
We have a guide on how you can find the PS5 in stock. We have direct links to check stock and a way to get notifications.
Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.
Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.
And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020
PS5 Removed from Cart and Checkout Problems
The most annoying PS5 pre-order problem we experienced was not being able to checkout with the PS5 Digital Edition in our cart.
This happened to us at Target because we had to add a new payment method.
If you ran into this on day one, you can make sure that your accounts are up to date and ready for when the PS5 is back in stock.
PS5 Accessories Out of Stock
Another major issue that we are seeing, and that will be a big problem near Christmas, is that the accessories will be out of stock.
Controllers, cameras, and other accessories are already tough to find. If you see one in stock, snap it up. You can always cancel the order if you find a different one that you want.
PS5 Pre-Order Not Coming on Release Day
Amazon sent out warnings to PS5 pre-order holders to let them know that they might not actually get their PS5 on November 12th.
There is still a good chance that Amazon will be able to deliver on time, especially with the recent promise of more pre-orders, but you should temper your expectations.
- Lightning Speed - Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.
- Stunning Games - Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.
- Breathtaking Immersion - Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.
Last update on 2020-09-22.
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements: 3 Things to Know
While it would be great if Cyberpunk 2077 ran beautifully on every single PC, that obviously won’t be the case. CD Projekt Red has finally shared the game’s PC requirements and we want to go over the most important details and show you how to check if your computer meets the threshold.
A lot of companies wait until just before a game’s released to unveil the PC requirements. CD Projekt Red isn’t your typical company though.
The Cyberpunk 2077 release date doesn’t land until November, but the company has already released the game’s minimum and recommended PC requirements. This is great news if you’ve been thinking about putting in a pre-order.
If you plan to buy the game for a console, you have nothing to worry about. Open up the game, install it and you’re good to go. Cyberpunk 2077 for PC is a different beast because your PC needs to meet certain hardware specifications.
Today we want to share three important details regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements. If you’ve been thinking about buying the game for PC, here’s what you need to know before you pick up the game for yourself or someone else.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements
First, we’ll start with the requirements themselves. If you’re familiar with your PC’s internals, you can simply check out this list and compare them to your specs.
Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum Requirements:
- OS: Windows 7 or 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended Specs:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 70 GB available space
Will Cyberpunk 2077 Run On My PC?
You can use a simple tool to quickly find out if your computer is capable of running Cyberpunk 2077.
Sites like Can You Run It and PCGameBenchmark provide a quick and easy way to determine if your PC meets the minimum and/or recommended specs.
Some of you might need to upgrade your video card. Many others will meet the thresholds with ease. If you’re unfamiliar with your CPUs internal specifications, or you don’t consider yourself an expert, these tools will save you sometime.
What If My PC Doesn’t Meet Cyberpunk 2077 Specs?
We can’t tell you exactly will happen if your PC fails to meet the minimum requirements, but you can count on horrible performance that will, in a lot of cases, make the game unplayable.
If you want to have the best possible experience on PC, you’ll want to make sure your computer meets the recommended specifications.
While Cyberpunk 2077 will work on PC’s that barely meet the minimum requirements, you probably won’t be able to run the game on the highest settings.
If you barely meet the threshold, be on the look out for deals on PC equipment as we approach the game’s release date.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
Last update on 2020-09-22.
