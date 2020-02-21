6 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro & 4 Reasons Not To

Should I wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro? That’s a question that I’m hearing almost every day from readers and from friends that need a new MacBook Pro. It’s easier to answer now that Apple released a 16-inch MacBook Pro in late 2019 with a new keyboard, longer battery life, better performance and improved speakers starting at $2,399.

To help you decide if you should wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro, or if you should buy one of the current models this guide explains the important reasons to wait for a new MacBook Pro and the other side of the argument, why you should just buy the best MacBook Pro for you right now.

This is important because you can always keep waiting for the next big thing, which is impractical. At the same time, you don’t want to buy the current MacBook Pro and then find out that the new one offers something amazing that you don’t want to live without for the next few years.

One big reason to wait is that a new listing suggests Apple is bringing a 2020 MacBook Pro out in the near future. A filing with the EEC for an A2289 laptop running macOS Catalina is live, which typically happens close to the release. This likely means the 2020 MacBook Pro release date is coming in the next several months.

A report in late February suggests the 2020 MacBook Pro will use the Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake processors. The leak mentions a 2020 MacBook Pro 13 with the new processor. This new processor would be faster and include a better GPU as well.

2020 13" Macbook Pro

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W

> 32GB of RAM

> 2TB SSD pic.twitter.com/o4k6ymc6oJ — _rogame (@_rogame) February 15, 2020

With the latest information, you can decide for yourself if you should wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro, which we already know a lot about, or if you should buy one of the current options. We also include a few reasons not to wait, which includes the advice we give friends and family when they are shopping for a new laptop.

If you decide that you don’t want to wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro, you can buy the current MacBook Pro 13 which uses the older style keyboard or buy the new MacBook Pro 16 that Apple just announced. You can still buy the 15-inch Macbook Pro at Amazon and third-party retailers, but it isn’t a great deal compared to the new model. Another option is to buy one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives.

Sale 2019 MacBook Pro 16 Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Here are the reasons to wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro;

Wait for a Better Keyboard Wait for a New Design Wait for a Display Upgrade Wait for Better Processors Wait For Better Battery Life, Speakers and Features Wait for 5G

Before you put your wallet away and prepare to wait for months, you should check out these important reasons not to wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro release date, at least not yet.

Don’t Wait for a 16-inch MacBook Pro Don’t Wait if you Can’t-Wait a Long Time Don’t Wait for Deals Don’t Wait if You Find a Better Alternative

Most of the reasons to wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro are based on rumors for the new models, and the reasons not to wait are things you will need to ask yourself.

Wait for a Better Keyboard > 1 / 10 One of the biggest reasons to wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro is if you want a better keyboard on your 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple announced a new model Macbook Pro in late 2019 with a better keyboard with five major upgrades.

New Scissor-Switch Double the Travel Physical Escape Key Inverted T Arrow Keys Quiet Keyboard Experience The current 13-inch models use a butterfly switch that isn't great to type on and that routinely breaks down when dust gets into the mechanism causing keys not to type or to double enter a letter. There is an active keyboard service program for these keys. A new report shows that Apple filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission, like our FCC, for a new laptop running macOS Catalina. This is likely the 2020 MacBook Pro 13 with a new keyboard. You can get this new keyboard on the MacBook Pro 16 today, but if you want a smaller model, hold off and wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro for a better keyboard. A new report from DigiTimes claims that Apple is planning to add this keyboard to the 13-inch MacBook Pro in the first half of 2020. This could mean an earlier release cycle, or it could still come around WWDC in May or June. This is a major reason to wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro release date. > 1 / 10

Last update on 2019-10-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API