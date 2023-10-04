Samsung’s Android 14 Update Coming Later This Year

Google’s pushed its Android 14 operating system to Pixel devices and the company says the software will hit Samsung Galaxy devices, and others, later this year.

The Android 14 beta is over and the new operating system is now available for all compatible Pixel phones, a list that includes the Pixel 4A 5G and up.

Now that Android 14 is out for Pixel devices, we’ll start to see the software land on non-Pixel phones, including Samsung’s Galaxy family of devices.

In its announcement confirming Android 14’s release, Google says the software will land on devices “from Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi” later this year. The company will obviously leave the precise release dates to these OEM’s.

Samsung is currently hosting a public Android 14/One UI 6 beta for select Galaxy models. Devices taking part include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A53, and the Galaxy A34.

The company hasn’t said when it plans to pull the software out of beta, but a tipster who released early information about the company’s plans for the Android 14 says Samsung’s planning to release its first stable Android 14/One UI 6 update in October.

Samsung’s first Android 14 beta arrived for the Galaxy S23 series so it’s possible the flagships will be first in line for the official version of Android 14.

The Korean company’s version of Android will look different than the version Google released for Pixel devices because it also includes Samsung’s One UI skin.

One UI 6 is slated to bring numerous visual changes and performance improvements to Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets and you can learn more about those changes in our full length guide.