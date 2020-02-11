Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+: Which One to Buy?

Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is still an excellent phone with plenty to offer, but potential buyers might want to consider the exciting new Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ instead.

All three new Galaxy S20 models have bigger screens with higher refresh rates for a better experience, vastly improved cameras, and a bigger internal battery. They’re also really expensive, which will play a big role in which phone you buy.

This Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+ comparison will go over everything you need to know, what’s different, and what buyers can expect from both.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The Galaxy S20 release date is March 6th

Samsung is offering three different models, all with 5G

All three are bigger than the prior Galaxy S10 lineup

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+: Specs

Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S10+ Screen Size 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 3040 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128/256GB & 12GB RAM 128GB & 8GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 Cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP main, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide-angle lens Front Camera 10 Megapixel Dual 10 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Updated to Android 10 Battery Size 4,500 mAh 4,100 mAh Charging & Wireless Charging 25w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging 15w Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Older Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor MicroSD Expansion Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68 Water Resistant USB Type-C, WiFi 6, Stereo Sound, IP68, 3.5mm headphone jack Price Starting at $1,199 Launched at $999

As we now know, Samsung released three different Galaxy S20 models. Those being the cheapest and smallest 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, a bigger Galaxy S20+ and a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. All three models will come with 5G. Knowing all that, we believe the middle size will likely be the most popular, the Galaxy S20+.

Our table chart above has all the crazy spec numbers, but our categories below will help you understand it all. The Galaxy S20+ and the S10+ from 2019 aren’t all that different. Samsung added a bigger screen, newer internals, improved the cameras and threw in a bigger battery to make up for the larger display and 5G. That aside, it isn’t a major difference in most other areas. If you have a Galaxy S10+ (or the S10+ 5G) you might want to hold off for the Galaxy S21 next year. Older phone owners will totally want one.

However, the cameras should be vastly improved, not to mention the S20+ will have a substantially bigger battery and way faster charging, two things that everyone can appreciate. However, this year Samsung ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack and went down to a single front-facing camera, compared to the dual cameras in the S10 Plus.

Overall these are two powerful and capable phones, so you’ll have to decide if a bigger screen and 5G is worth upgrading. If you’re coming from something older like an S8+ or the Galaxy S9 it’s definitely worth the switch.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+: Display & Design

The most important aspect and biggest difference between these two phones is the screen size and Samsung’s new 120Hz display technology. Following a trend of higher refresh rates like we saw from OnePlus and Google in 2019, the Galaxy S20+ has a high 120Hz refresh rate, up from 60Hz in the Galaxy S10. This allows the screen to refresh 120 times per second, twice as often as previous models, making everything look and feel smooth, fast, and fluid. Furthermore, Samsung added a faster 240 touch response, which both combine for what they’re calling the best screens on any phone.

Having a bigger and faster screen could sway buyers to choose Samsung’s new Galaxy S20+ over older Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

6.7-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED Samsung Galaxy S10+: 6.4-inch, 60Hz, 3140 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Another thing you’ll notice right away is the camera cutout at the top middle of the phone. This is a small circle physically cut out of the screen for the front camera, instead of adding a notch like Apple or Google. Some love it, some hate it, but at least this year it’s smaller than the massive circle on the Galaxy S10+. Not only that, but the Galaxy S10+ had TWO front cameras, so the cutout was nearly a half an inch long as you can see below.

We prefer the Galaxy S20+ front-facing camera cutout, as it’s smaller, only one circle, and centered instead of being in the corner where the clock, date, and other information usually sits. Notifications will work around the cutout, so that shouldn’t be a problem.

The Galaxy S20+ will once again have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor inside the screen, only this will be an upgraded model that works anywhere on the bottom half of the display. The Galaxy S10+ has an older ultrasonic sensor that only works in one spot, and was probably my least favorite aspect of the phone. We’re hoping this new one is faster and far more accurate.

And finally, the Galaxy S20 screen won’t be quite as curved as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineup. If you prefer a flat display, you’ll like this change. This should help with durability, accidental screen touches, and improve accessories like cases and screen protectors.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+: Cameras

Next, we want to briefly mention the camera upgrades you’ll get on the Galaxy S20+ if you choose it over the older Galaxy S10+. The camera setup is one of Samsung’s biggest selling points and highly advertised. Even though the “megapixel” numbers don’t look much different, the Galaxy S20 sensors are vastly improved. Plus, the newer phone has a quad-camera setup, instead of only three.

Galaxy S20+: 12MP main, 64MP 5-30x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better

12MP main, 5-30x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better Galaxy S10+: 12MP main, 12MP 2x telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide lens (Main sensor is 1.4um in size)

Samsung is using an upgraded yet similar main camera as previous models, which takes great photos already. Then, they’ve updated the telephoto camera to something new which promises to yield excellent photography. Delivering a 5-10x telephoto zoom with a new 64MP camera, and when they combine the software zoom it’ll go to 30x. You can even get 100x zoom with the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Y'all better be excited for how good the S20+ camera is! — Max Weinbach, enemy of Samsung (@MaxWinebach) January 15, 2020

Battery Life & Charging

Another big change this year is to battery life and charging, mainly because the Galaxy S20 series has bigger screens and 5G speeds — two things that kill battery life. Plus, Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro Max had a bigger battery and they’ll need to match the competition. Samsung has lacked in battery size and charging speeds, but that all changes in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 4500 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

4500 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging) Galaxy S10+ : 4100 mAh (15w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

We won’t know more about battery life until we review this phone and see how much impact the bigger screens, 120Hz display, and 5G have. Either way, the new Galaxy S20+ will recharge nearly twice as fast as older phones, so a quick 30-minute drive home with your S20 on the charger will give you plenty of battery for the rest of the night.

Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10+: Connectivity (5G)

One thing we don’t yet know is whether or not all versions of the Galaxy S20 will come with 5G or what kind of 5G. So far this is pretty confusing but it really shouldn’t be a big deal for most people. In the United States ALL Galaxy S20 models have 5G built-in. That is your only option. Some regions outside the US might not have 5G, but we’re not sure on that.

Additionally, it looks like the cheapest smaller Galaxy S20 doesn’t do MmW 5G, which is the faster more exciting 5G speed. It only offers slower but more reliable 5G technology that works through walls and in more places. The two bigger phones support that AND the faster MmW. Or something like that.

This really doesn’t matter for most people, but come next year in 2021 when 5G is getting better, you might want the Galaxy S20+ instead of the 20 for the faster 5G.

Release Date & Price

And finally, we want to talk about the release date and pricing for these phones. You can go and buy a Galaxy S10+ now and it’ll likely be on sale or have some big incentives. Or, you can wait and get something completely new if you have enough money.

As we said earlier, the Galaxy S20 release date is March 6th. These phones have bigger and better screens, 5G, crazy cameras and bigger battery cells, all which costs more money. In fact, the smaller S20 is more expensive than we expected, although it does have more to offer than the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e from 2019, so the higher price is justified.

Here’s how much you’ll need to save to get this phone, or how much you’ll have to spend each month on a carrier payment plan to have a big Galaxy S20 and all those cameras in your pocket.

Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch): $999

$999 Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch): $1,200

$1,200 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9-inch): $1,399

As a comparison, the Galaxy S10+ was $999 when it came out in 2019. Either way, these are expensive smartphones. Samsung did cut the price on the Galaxy S10, for those curious.

Final Thoughts

In closing, it’s hard to completely compare these two phones until we actually get our hands on the Galaxy S20+ and can test out the bigger and better screen, or try the camera. From what we’re seeing from Samsung’s announcement today though, is that these are all-new phones and the best of the best.

If you have a Galaxy S10+ you probably don’t need to upgrade, but for everyone else, these new phones are worth buying. So long as you can afford them. At the same time, the Galaxy S10+ has a big screen and a similar triple camera experience and is now even cheaper, so you might want to think about that before jumping on an S20. So, if you’re trying to decide on a new phone the latest model is always a smart choice.

However, those still using an older Samsung Galaxy or Note will want to seriously consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.