Samsung Galaxy S20: Release Date & Where to Buy

Samsung just announced three all-new smartphones with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the bigger, better, and more expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. These are essentially the Galaxy S11, only with a new name and here’s absolutely everything you need to know.

Below, we’ll go over the Galaxy S20 release date, pre-orders, specs, and pricing for potential buyer looking to get Samsung’s new 5G Galaxy smartphone.

As expected, Samsung immediately confirmed all the important details right on stage. Those being that pre-orders begin on February 21st, and that the official Galaxy S20 release date is March 6th when orders get delivered and the phones are available in-stores. Read on for more details.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Important Galaxy S20 Release Info

Galaxy S20 Pre-Orders open on February 21st

Available in stores and online by March 6th

Galaxy S20 pricing starts at $999

Choose between three Galaxy S20 models and three different color options

Samsung Galaxy S20 Release Date

The all-new, bigger, faster, camera-packed Galaxy S20 can be yours in just a few weeks. Just as we expected, the Galaxy S20 release date is March 6th.

With a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display, a bigger and better 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and a massive crazy powerful Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, all with 5G speeds and insane new cameras, we knew these phones could take a little longer to arrive. The fact that they made big changes to the cameras, added a 120 Hz display, packed bigger battery cells inside and everything else we’re getting here, not to mention three different models to choose from, we’re surprised they’re coming out so soon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre-Orders

For what it’s worth, most Samsung Galaxy phones lately get announced in mid or late February and released in the beginning of March. So, technically, these are right on time.

You can officially pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 starting February 21st, 12:01 AM, all the way until March 5th. Then, pre-orders will ship in time to arrive at your door on the March 6th release date, or potentially even earlier. We’ve seen Samsung phones arrive almost a week early from carriers like T-Mobile, so don’t be surprised if pre-orders show up or ship ahead of schedule.

If you want to reserve your old Galaxy S20, or that crazy Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, you can online or by walking into a carrier or retail store to get set up. Don’t forget to take advantage of the trade-in deals, too. Those who pre-order get $100 Samsung credit with an S20, $150 credit with an S20+, or a $200 credit with an S20 Ultra. Samsung is also offering up to $700 off with select trade-ins, probably because they know these phones are expensive.

Head to places like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, Walmart or Best Buy. We’ll update this post with links to buy or pre-order as they’re released. Or, get it from Samsung.com at a heavy discount and with a guaranteed early delivery date.

Where to Buy the Galaxy S20

As we said above, the Galaxy S20 will be available everywhere soon. You can see it yourself and test out these bigger screens at local carriers stores, or a Best Buy then pre-order your own. Your best bet is to buy it from Samsung.com, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Best Buy, or Walmart, and select other retailers will quickly follow.

We’ll link to each carrier page as they’re released. Information is still coming in, but it looks like Verizon will NOT offer the smallest cheaper $999 Galaxy S20, and only the bigger two. Well, not until later this year. This is due to the cheapest Galaxy S20 having a different 5G chip than the bigger two models.

Either way, with different models to choose from and high price tags we don’t think these devices will sell out. Basically, that means you can take your time and choose which model and size is right for you without worrying about rushing before they sell out.

In fact, you’ll probably be able to walk into any retail or carrier store on March 6th and buy one without any fuss or lines.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

6.7-inch and 6.9-inch Curved Quad-HD Infinity SAMOLED Display (Bezel-free) (all 120 Hz high refresh rates)

The smaller regular Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch screen

8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor in the US and Samsung Exynos in select regions

12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage with microSD expansion (16GB RAM option on Ultra)

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Quad Rear Cameras: 12 , 64, 12, 16, (variable aperture main lens), f/2.4 3-10x telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, DoF sensor, more) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, 10-scene optimizer, Night Sight (rumors)

, (variable aperture main lens), f/2.4 3-10x telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, DoF sensor, more) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, 10-scene optimizer, Night Sight (rumors) Crazy 108 MP Camera and 48MP 10-100x periscope zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Camera and 48MP 10-100x periscope zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 10MP Front Selfie Camera with a smaller centered cutout (40MP Front Selfie Camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra)

Stereo Speaker tuned by AKG

4,000 mAh, 4,500 mAh and massive 5,000 mAh batteries with new 25w Faster Charging, Faster 45w on S20 Ultra, Wireless Charging 2.0 and Powershare Reverse Wireless Charging

IP68 Dust & Water-resistance

USB Type-C, Bixby 2.0, Bixby AI, and 5G (all models have 5G)

Heart-rate sensor, Better In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, potentially FaceID tech

No 3.5mm headphone jack and no Bixby button

Samsung has offered similar screen sizes for several years, only increasing them by a hair as bezels have shrunk on our devices. This year though, they made a huge jump in almost every category.

With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung made the screens bigger and doubled the refresh rate, made the biggest changes to the camera we’ve seen in nearly three years, packed huge batteries inside, then added 5G technology on top of everything else. They might look like a familiar experience, but these are vastly different and highly improved smartphones compared to last year.

As a comparison, last year the Galaxy S10 lineup had a 5.8-inch screen, 6.1-inch and the biggest was the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. For 2020 everything is bigger and better.

We’re most excited about the massive battery in these phones, the cameras, and the new 120Hz refresh rate on the screens. Any of those things would be exciting, but all of them at the same time is a big deal. You’ll want to buy a Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Color Options

In case you didn’t notice, Samsung has some neat new colors this year for the Galaxy S20. While you’ll be able to get it the usual Black colorway, there will also be a new Cloud Blue and Pinkish Red option for potential buyers.

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

Samsung Galaxy S20 Prices

Finally, we have to talk about pricing, as these are three super-expensive smartphones. In fact, the smaller S20 is more expensive than we expected, although it does have more to offer than the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e from 2019, so the higher price is justified.

Here’s how much you’ll need to save to get this phone, or how much you’ll have to spend each month on a carrier payment plan to have a big Galaxy S20 and all those cameras in your pocket.

Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch): $999

$999 Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch): $1,200

$1,200 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9-inch): $1,399

These are expensive smartphones. That said, Samsung has a slew of impressive trade-in deals, discounts, and almost every carrier will offer excellent deals, trade-in savings, or other discounts. Then, in the near future expect some buy one get one free deals and other types of savings once these phones arrive.

Your best bet is to trade in whatever phone you have and then do a payment plan with carriers. We knew these would be expensive, but we didn’t expect them to be this high. Then again, every major phone this year will have 5G and bigger batteries making them all pretty costly, Samsung is just the first one to release a phone this year. What I’m saying is to expect this type of price from most flagship phones this year, so if you love Samsung, get one and enjoy it.

Stay tuned for more information and we’ll update this post as we learn more.