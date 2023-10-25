Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 Update Imminent

Samsung’s first Android 14 update is closer than ever with the company confirming plans to close the beta as well as pushing a ninth, and perhaps final, version of the Galaxy S23 Android 14 beta.

The Galaxy S23 Android 14/One UI 6 beta is winding down which means a release for the general public is firmly on the horizon. Samsung hasn’t confirmed a roll out date yet, but a release could come later on this month given what we’ve learned this week.

Earlier this week, a Samsung rep told customers the company intends to close the Galaxy S23 Android 14/One UI 6 beta in South Korea later on this week.

Community representatives have released bad information in the past, but it’s clear the software is almost ready for public consumption.

Samsung’s issued a new version of the Galaxy S23 Android 14 beta in the United States. The software represents the ninth version of the beta.

The update’s change log is light on details, but Samsung says it fixes bugs and improves the software’s performance on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The company could issue another version of the beta if it discovers problems with the latest version, but don’t be surprised if this firmware represents the final beta for Galaxy S23 users.

These are the just the latest signs of an imminent release. Earlier this month, the stable version of the Galaxy S23 Android 14 update was spotted on Samsung’s test servers alongside beta builds.

A tipster who released early information about Samsung’s plans for the Android 14 beta says the company is planning to release its first stable Android 14/One UI 6 update in October.

While a release in October could happen, there’s a chance Samsung pushes the start of its Android 14 roll out into early November. Either way, don’t expect the Galaxy S23 Android 14 beta to last much longer.