Samsung Memorial Day Sale Includes Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 5 & More
Samsung’s hosting a massive Memorial Day sale through May 26th and it includes discounts on popular devices like the Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and more.
The company’s calling it its Discover Samsung Event and shoppers can save up to 35% with daily deals, limited time promotions and bundles.
The sale includes discounts on televisions, monitors, vacuums, dishwashers, dryers, and yes, mobile devices across Samsung’s portfolio.
Here’s the breakdown of the company’s weeklong deals on mobile devices including smartphones, earbuds, notebooks, and smartwatches:
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|Storage upgrade and Save up to $750 with trade-in
|Galaxy S24+
|Storage upgrade and screen protector on us, plus Save up to $600 with trade-in
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|Save up to $500 with trade-in + $75 e-certificate with carrier activations
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|Save up to $800 with enhanced trade in + a $100 e-certificate with carrier activation
|Galaxy Buds 2
|Save $40 (promo price: $109)
|Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
|Save up to $50 with enhanced trade in (promo price: $179.99)
|Galaxy Book 4 Ultra
|With up to $400 instant savings, 50% off of 2TB SSD, and Up to $600 Trade-in
|Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360
|With up to $350 instant savings 50% off of 2TB SSD, and Up to $500 Trade-in
|Galaxy Book 4 Pro
|With up to $250 instant savings 50% off of 2TB SSD, and Up to $500 Trade-in
|Galaxy Watch 6
|Save up to $155 (promo price starts at $224.99)
|Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
|Save up to $192 (promo price starts at $287.99)
|Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
|Save up to $168.50 (promo price starts at $331.49)
|Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf
|Save up to $160 (promo price starts at $339.99)
|Galaxy Watch 4
|Save up to $52 (promo price starts at $197.99)
As for the daily deals, you’ll be able to find discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro on May 23rd.
On May 25th, there will be deals on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (128GB) followed by Galaxy S24 Ultra deal on carrier models on May 26th.
If you’ve been in the hunt for a new Android device, dig into these offers and decide if now is the right time to upgrade.
