Samsung Memorial Day Sale Includes Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold 5 & More

Samsung’s hosting a massive Memorial Day sale through May 26th and it includes discounts on popular devices like the Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and more.

The company’s calling it its Discover Samsung Event and shoppers can save up to 35% with daily deals, limited time promotions and bundles.

The sale includes discounts on televisions, monitors, vacuums, dishwashers, dryers, and yes, mobile devices across Samsung’s portfolio.

Here’s the breakdown of the company’s weeklong deals on mobile devices including smartphones, earbuds, notebooks, and smartwatches:

As for the daily deals, you’ll be able to find discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro on May 23rd.

On May 25th, there will be deals on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (128GB) followed by Galaxy S24 Ultra deal on carrier models on May 26th.

If you’ve been in the hunt for a new Android device, dig into these offers and decide if now is the right time to upgrade.