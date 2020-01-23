Secretlab #DreamOG Edition Celebrates Back-to-Back DOTA 2 Champs

Secretlab teamed up with OG, the youngest esports team to achieve a back-to-back and repeat Dota 2 world championship wins, to deliver the #DreamOG Edition Secretlab chair.

Last year OG won their second Dota 2 championship, with a back to back win, a feat they accomplished within five years of forming the organization. The team is now partnered with Secretlab so that the players and the staff are all using Secretlab chairs while training and gaming with the Dota 2 lineups of OG and OG Seed and their new CS:GO roster.

Read: Secretlab Titan vs Omega

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

To celebrate the partnership, Secretlab offers a new #DreamOG edition gaming seat. This features a navy blue PU leather base with white and silver accents. This ties into the OG emblem and the organization’s ethos. There are two Aegis icons embroidered on the right shoulder — one for each Dota championship win.

The backrest of the chair is decorated with inverse hexagon tile patterns, that look much like chemical bonds. This is to signify the bond between OG, it’s players and fans. These chairs all come with the latest 2020 Secretlab features, which help deliver a comfortable experience for long days of training and work.

Read our 2020 Secretlab Titan review and our 2020 Secretlab Omega review to find out what we like about these chairs, and what you need to know before you buy.

You can buy the special edition Secretlab #DreamOG in Titan or Omega starting today from $389.