Shadow of the Erdtree: Pre-Load & Download Size Info & Tips

Shadow of the Erdtree’s release is close and that means Xbox, PlayStation, and PC users will soon able to download the DLC. As expected, the game requires a very sizable chunk of free space.

FromSoftware’s first, and potentially last, Elden Ring expansion launches on June 21st. If you live in a western time zone, you’ll be able to start playing on June 20th.

Shadow of the Erdtree is huge, the map will be as large as Limgrave, which means it will require quite a bit of internal storage space on both console and PC.

With the release date just days away, we can help you sort out the download process.

If you want to jump into the game right away or you’re simply curious about the download size and time, here are a few things you need to know as we approach the DLC’s launch.

Shadow of the Erdtree Download Size

According to X user PlayStation Game Size, Shadow of the Erdtree will be a 16.502 GB download on PlayStation. For reference, this is larger than Sekiro’s (another FromSoftware game) which is almost 14 GB.

We expect the DLC’s download size to be in and around the same for Xbox and PC and we’ll let you know when we find out more about the exact sizes for those platforms.

If you’re running out of space on your console or computer, and you want to play the DLC right away, you should dig through your storage and delete files you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to get rid of anything, you might consider investing in an external hard drive. Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites.

How Long Will the Download Take?

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 16+ GB download could take awhile, especially during peak hours.

If you’re curious how long the Shadow of the Erdtree download might take on your connection, you can use this tool to approximate the amount of time the download will take to finish up.

It’s not an exact science, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

If able, we recommend using a wired connection for the download. If you’ll be playing the DLC on a PlayStation, check out this tip that could help speed the download up.

Shadow of the Erdtree Pre-Load

If you want to get a head start on the download, you’ll be able to pre-load the DLC onto your platform ahead of the official release.

In order to pre-load DLC, you have to pre-order a digital copy of the game. Pre-loading the files will allow you to start playing right when the game goes live at 12AM Eastern on June 21st or 9PM Pacific on June 20th.

According to PlayStation Game Size, the Shadow of the Erdtree pre-load will begin on June 19th.