Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Which Edition to Buy?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on sale ahead of a release later this year. There are a couple versions of the game up for pre-order so you’ll want to pick the right edition for your interest level and your budget.

Respawn Entertainment, the developer behind Apex Legends and the Titanfall series, is preparing to launch a brand new entry in the Star Wars series of video games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest title and it’s a follow-up to the company’s extremely successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which came out in 2019.

Assuming the game doesn’t get delayed again, it will arrive on April 28th. This is the release date for Xbox Series X, PS5, and Windows. The game will not come to Xbox One or PS4 consoles and it won’t come to Nintendo Switch either.

With the release date just a few short weeks away, many people are trying to decide if the game is worth a pre-order. If you played the first game and loved it, it probably is.

If you do decide to pre-order a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll be faced with a decision: Buy the standard version of the game, the Deluxe Edition or the hard-to-find Collector’s Edition.

In this guide we’ll take you through each version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and help you decide which version is the right one for you.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition

The standard version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor retails for $69.99. This is the no-frills edition and you get the least amount of bonus content.

This edition comes with a copy of the game and if you pre-order you’ll get some unique in-game cosmetic items. Here are the pre-order bonuses for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor standard edition:

The “Hermit” Cosmetic

The “Hermit” Lightsaber Set

The “Combustion” Blaster Set

If you don’t want to pay the full $69.99 for a copy of the game, make sure you keep an eye out for deals as we push toward the game’s release date.

Best Buy says that My Best Buy members who pre-order will get $10 in rewards certificates which is a tempting proposition if you plan to buy more than one game this year. If you’re an EA Play member, you can take 10% off the cost of a digital copy of the game.

These deals also apply to the Deluxe version of the game which we cover below.

This is the most basic version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it’s the version most people should buy. This is who should buy this edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:

Causal Star Wars fans.

Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a single-player action-adventure game.

You can buy the standard version of the game at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and the PlayStation Store.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition

If you’re a big Star Wars fan and don’t mind paying a little extra for some additional goodies, think about buying the Deluxe Edition for your platform of choice.

The Deluxe Edition is $89.99 and it nets you the same pre-order bonuses as the standard edition plus some additional items. These include:

“Scoundrel” Cosmetic

“Rugged” BD-1 Cosmetic

“DL-44” Blaster Set

“Rebel Hero” Cosmetic

“BD-Astro” BD-1 Cosmetic

“Rebel Hero” Lightsaber Set

So who should spend the extra money on the Deluxe Edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in the game.

People who really like to customize their characters and items.

Huge Star Wars fans.

You can buy the Deluxe version of the game at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and the PlayStation Store.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition

There is also a very special Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition that’s far more expensive than the two other versions. It’s also hard to find.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition is a bundle sold by Limited Run Games. It’s $299.99 for all three platforms and it comes with a full-Size functional Cal Kestis replica Lightsaber hilt. Cal Kestis is the game’s main character.

It also has a Premium Magnetic Box which holds Lightsaber Hilt, an official steelbook, and a copy of the Deluxe version of the game.

It’s also completely sold out across the board which means the only way you’ll be able to find the Collector’s Edition is through a resale site like eBay. Unfortunately, the prices on there are astronomical right now.

This edition is aimed at collectors and hardcore Star Wars fans. Most people should buy a standard or Deluxe copy.

Digital Copy vs. Physical Copy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes in digital and physical formats. There are some key differences between the two and you’ll want to buy the right one for you and your situation at home.

Here are a few reasons to go with a digital version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:

You’re tired of discs cluttering up your entertainment center.

You live in a house where discs often get lost or damaged.

You don’t want to locate your disc every time you want to play.

You want to pre-load the game and play ASAP.

Here are a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game: