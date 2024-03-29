TopSpin 2K25: Which Edition to Buy?

If you’re thinking about pre-ordering a copy of TopSpin 2K25 you’ll want to pick the right edition for your budget and interest level.

It’s been 13 years since Top Spin 4 was released, but 2K is finally ready to release a new entry into the series. TopSpin 2K25 is just weeks away from its highly anticipated release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, and we doubt that happens given how close we are to the release, it will land for these platforms on April 26th.

The game comes in several different formats. There’s a standard version, a Deluxe edition, a Cross-Gen edition, and a Grand Slam edition.

If you decide to buy TopSpin 2K25, you’ll want to select the edition that best suits your needs. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one.

We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

TopSpin 2K25 Standard Edition

The TopSpin 2K25 standard edition is the most basic version of the game and it’s also the cheapest way to buy the game.

If you’re buying the game for PS4, Xbox One, or Windows, the TopSpin 2K25 standard edition retails for $59.99 though you may be able to find a deal ahead of the release date.

If you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, the Standard edition is more expensive. It’s $69.99 for these platforms without deal.

If you pre-order the game ahead of its release date, you’ll get a pre-order bonus called the Under the Lights pack. It includes a Serena Williams Alternate Outfit, a Roger Federer Alternate Outfit, a Wilson Nightfall Bundle, and Night-time Majors.

So who should buy the standard TopSpin 2K25 Standard edition?

Newcomers to the TopSpin series and tennis games in general.

People who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can or want to invest in a tennis simulation.

You can buy the Standard edition at an assortment of retailers right now including Amazon and Best Buy.

TopSpin 2K25 Cross-Gen Edition

There is also a Cross-Gen edition which is very similar to the Standard edition in that it includes a copy of the game, the Under the Lights pre-order bonuses, and retails for $69.99.

The difference is that this edition comes with copies for both the PS4/PS5 if ordering from Sony or Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S if ordering from Microsoft.

This is the edition you’ll want to buy if you own an older console, but plan on upgrading to a current-gen platform after the game arrives.

TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition

Those looking for more may want to opt for TopSpin 2K25’s Deluxe edition. It’s a $99.99 bundle, but it comes with a lot more than the Standard edition.

First and foremost, the Deluxe edition features three days early access which means you can play the game a few days before its April 26 street date.

In addition, it comes with the Under the Lights pack and the following content:

New Wave Pack

Carlos Alcaraz Alt Outfit

Iga Swiatek Alt Outfit

Francis Tiafoe Alt Outfit

New Wave Glasses

New Wave Top

New Wave Bottoms

New Wave Shoes

New Wave Wrist Bands

Rookie Rise Pack

1x MyPlayer Accelerator to Lvl 10

1700 VC

So who should spend the extra money on the TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in TopSpin 2K25.

People who love to customize their character.

People who want instant access to a lot of in-game items.

People who play more modes than the standard game.

You can buy the TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe edition at various retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam Edition

And finally, there’s also the TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam edition which is the most expensive version of the game and the one with the most content.

For $119.99, or less if you can find a deal, you get a copy of the game, three days early access, the Under the Lights pre-order bonuses, and all of the content from the Deluxe edition.

You also get the following content:

Grand Slam Champions Pack

Championship Racket

Championship Serve

All Access Pass

Premium Centre Court Pass 1

Premium Centre Court Pass 2

Premium Centre Court Pass 3

Premium Centre Court Pass 4

Premium Centre Court Pass 5

Premium Centre Court Pass 6

Australian Open Logo T Shirt

Roland-Garros Logo T-Shirt

US Open Logo T Shirt

Wimbledon Logo T-Shirt

The All Access Pass is included with TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam Edition, but it can also be purchased individually.

This version of TopSpin 2K25 edition is geared toward hardcore fans of the TopSpin series, tennis sims, and those who plan to put a ton of time into the game.

It can be found at retailers like GameStop.

TopSpin 2K25: Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between a physical, or digital, version of TopSpin 2K25. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Physical Version

You’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game when/if you’re done playing it. You can also sell it on a site like eBay or Craigslist for cash.

You can easily lend the game to a friend, family member, or co-worker if they want to try before buying or if you get sick of playing it.

Digital Version