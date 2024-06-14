tvOS 18 Officially Supports These Apple TV Models

With all the attention on iOSS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and even watchOS 11, Apple TV users may have missed the tvOS 18 announcement.

At WWDC 2024, Apple confirmed the next version of tvOS, the operating system that powers the company’s digital media player.

And while tvOS 18’s feature set isn’t as extensive as say iOS 18’s, it has some intriguing new additions on board including InSight and improvements to Enhance Dialogue and subtitles.

In addition to confirming tvOS 18’s name and feature set, the company also outlined the models that will make the move to the operating system this fall.

Surprisingly, the Apple TV HD, a device that launched all the way back in 2015, will get upgraded to the operating system. Here are the others:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (2017)

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) (2021)

Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) (2022)

In other words, tvOS 18 is compatible with all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models.

Owners of these models are eligible to download the tvOS 18 beta.

The beta is out for developers and the general public and it gives Apple TV users a chance to test the operating system’s new features and send Apple feedback about bugs and performance issues.

The final version of tvOS 18 will land in the fall. We expect it to arrive in September alongside Apple’s new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.