UFC 5: Which Edition Should You Buy?

If you’re thinking about grabbing a copy of UFC 5, you’ll want to make sure you pre-order the edition that best fits your interest level and budget.

UFC 5 is EA’s latest installment in its MMA fighting series and the game is headed to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 27th.

There are currently no plans to release the game for older consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One which is obviously a disappointment. It won’t come to Windows PC or Nintendo Switch in October either.

As expected, there are two versions of the game on sale. There’s the UFC 5 standard edition and there’s the UFC 5 Deluxe edition which has some intriguing extras.

If you’re thinking about pre-ordering a copy of UFC 5, you’ll want to choose wisely. Each edition has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through those.

We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

UFC 5 Standard Edition

Your first option is the UFC 5 Standard edition. This is the most basic version of the game and it’s also the cheapest format. However, it comes with the least amount of bonus content.

The UFC 5 Standard edition for PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S will run you $69.99 without a deal. We may see retailers offer slight discounts in the run up to the release date, but don’t expect much.

If you decide to pre-order a copy of the Standard edition you get some bonus items with your order. The UFC 5 pre-order bonuses include:

2 Alter Egos (Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko)

30th-Anniversary Vanity Bundle (4 Vanity Items)

Online career mode XP boosts (x5)

Muhammad Ali

In order to get these bonuses you must order the game by the time the game unlocks on October 27th.

So who should buy the standard UFC 5 edition?

Newcomers to the UFC series.

People who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can or want to invest in an MMA simulation.

You can buy the UFC 5 Standard edition at an assortment of retailers.

UFC 5 Deluxe Edition

Your other option is the UFC 5 Deluxe edition which is more expensive, but comes with more items. The Deluxe edition costs $99.99 without a deal or subscription.

This version of the game nets you the pre-order bonuses, an early release date, and some additional content you won’t get if you buy the Standard edition. Here’s the full rundown:

3-days early access

Mike Tyson

Fedor Emelianenko

Muhammad Ali

Bruce Lee Bundle

4 Alter Egos (Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko)

Origins Bundle (Conor McGregor [2013], Leon Edwards [2015], and 22 Vanity Items)

30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle (4 Vanity Items)

Online Career Mode XP Boosts (x5)

So who should opt for UFC 5 Deluxe edition?

You plan to invest a lot of time in UFC 5.

You plan to play the game’s Career mode.

You can buy the UFC 5 Deluxe edition right now at various retailers.

UFC 5: Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between a physical or digital version of UFC 5.

If you buy a physical copy of UFC 5, you’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game when/if you’re done playing it. You could also sell it on a site like eBay or Craigslist for cash.

Buying a physical copy will also allow you to easily lend the game to a friend, family member, or co-worker if they want to try before buying or if you get sick of playing it.

If you buy a digital copy of UFC 5, you’ll avoid clutter building up around your entertainment center and you’ll also avoid damaging the disc.

If you often misplace games or have kids that like to hide or fling discs around the house, the digital version of the game is your best bet.

Buying the digital version will also allow you to pre-load the game ahead of its release. Pre-loading lets you to start playing as soon as the game unlocks.

If you buy a physical copy, you won’t get your delivery until the morning, afternoon, or night of October 27th.