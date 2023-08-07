UFC 5 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

EA’s confirmed UFC 5, but it hasn’t confirmed the release date. Here’s what you need to know about EA’s next MMA game based on confirmed information, rumors, and what we expect from EA based on traditions.

Its been three years since EA released an installment in its UFC series, but that could change later this year. The company has confirmed a brand new entry in the series, dubbed UFC 5, and the game’s big reveal is only weeks away.

We don’t have a ton of official news yet and it’ll be a few weeks before the game’s revealed in full for Xbox Series X, PS5 and other platforms. That being said, we can outline the important things potential UFC 5 buyers should know right now.

In this guide we’ll outline what you can expect from UFC 5 features, cover athlete, launch date, release date, editions, pricing and more.

UFC 5 Launch Date

We don’t know who a lot about UFC 5, but one thing we do know is when EA plans to showcase the game for the first time.

https://twitter.com/EASPORTSUFC/status/1677694262723354626

The company says the game’s full reveal will take place in September. It didn’t provide a specific date though we could see the announcement coincide with UFC 293, the company’s PPV that’s set for September 9th.

If you want to sign up to learn more information about UFC 5 straight from the horse’s mouth, you can do so over on EA’s UFC website.

UFC 5 Release Date

Just because the announcement is coming in September doesn’t mean the game will arrive in September.

As of right now we don’t know when the UFC 5 release date will land. UFC 3 arrived in February, 2018 while the previous title, UFC 4, hit shelves in August, 2020.

So unfortunately, UFC 5’s release is tough to predict right now. That being said, given that EA plans for a “full” reveal in September, we expect it to hit consoles before the end of the year.

Play UFC 5 Early

You will be able to play UFC 5 several days before its official street date.

If you want to get access to the game ASAP, you’ll need to pay for an EA Play subscription. EA Play will let you play a trial for 10 hours. We may also see an early release date packed into a bundle.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases. If you want a little more from your subscription, EA also offers Play Pro which is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year.

UFC 5 Cover

Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal graced the covers of UFC 4, but we expect EA to change things up this year with a new cover athlete, or athletes, for UFC 5.

Previous cover athletes include Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Ronda Rousey. Rousey is no longer in the UFC and we’d be surprised if EA went back to McGregor since he’s been out of action for several years running.

You can expect someone from UFC’s top Pound-for-Pound rankings.

UFC 5 Editions

You can expect two or three UFC 5 editions.

UFC 4 came in two flavors: a Standard edition and a Deluxe edition. Don’t be surprised if EA utilizes a similar format for UFC 5’s editions.

The UFC 4 Deluxe edition features the following:

Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua

Bruce Lee (all weightclasses)

Brock Lesnar

Starter Bundle (500 UFC Points, x1 Jean Shorts, x2 Tank Tops, Backyard Player Card Backgound)

Look for UFC 5’s bundle to include additional fighters, cosmetics, and UFC points.

UFC 5 Pre-Orders

You can expect UFC 5 to go on sale in September.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any UFC 5 pre-orders from eBay or any other places promising early access to the game right now.

Look for EA to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses. Those who pre-ordered a copy of UFC 5 got Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Backyard and Kumite customization sets.

UFC 5 Consoles

UFC 5 is set to become the first entry of the series to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. While UFC 4 is playable on those consoles, it launched before those consoles arrived.

EA has a long history of supporting older consoles so it will be a few more years before the company drops support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You can expect UFC 5 to support the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Slim

UFC hasn’t launched on Windows PC or Nintendo Switch yet and we aren’t expecting UFC 5 to arrive on those platforms.

UFC 5 Price

UFC 5 will likely utilize tiered pricing like EA’s Madden and EA FC. We also expect the pricing to fall in line with those games.

The standard version of Madden 24 and EA FC 24 is $69.99 across all platforms so that’s what you should expect from the UFC price right now.

If EA launches a UFC 5 Deluxe bundle, and we assume it will, you can expect that bundle to cost you somewhere between $70-100.

UFC 5 Features

We know virtually nothing about UFC 5’s features right now. We haven’t seen any big rumors or leaks so we may not get additional information until the full reveal in September.

That being said, you can expect upgrades to graphics and performance (especially with a release on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the cards), and enhancements to the game’s various modes like Career.

UFC 5 Ratings

While we should learn a great deal about UFC 5’s gameplay and game modes in September, we probably won’t get fighter ratings until we get closer to the game’s release date.