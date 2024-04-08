Apple’s reportedly working on a new Apple TV, but when will the company release it? We take a look at what we’ve heard, and what we expect, in this guide.

Apple last released an update to the Apple TV in November of 2022 when it launched the third-generation Apple TV 4K. The model features an A15 Bionic processor, support for HDR 10+, and USB-C.

If rumors are accurate, we could see a new model launch in 2024. Reports have hinted at its feature-set and a potential release window.

Unless Apple’s plans change, and they could, the next Apple TV will be a fairly minor refresh. Still, those with older Apple TV models may want to wait for it.

So when will Apple release a new Apple TV? Let’s take a look.

All the way back in January of 2023, a report from Bloomberg outlined Apple’s plans for the next Apple TV.

The publication claims the device will have a new processing chip on board and the same design as the current Apple TV 4K.

The report further stated that the device probably won’t support 8K video streaming and that it would likely get released in the first half of 2024. No specific date or window was given.

Fast forward to today. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is working on “a revamped Apple TV set-top box with a built-in camera for FaceTime videoconferencing and gesture-based controls.”

It’s unclear if the model Gurman is referring to in his newsletter is the same model that was detailed back in 2023 or if this is a completely separate device.

Either way, unless Apple’s plans change, we should see a new Apple TV launch in 2024. But when?

Apple typically uses three windows to launch new hardware: Spring, summer, and fall. Unless it switches things up, here’s what that means for a 2024 Apple TV:

If Apple launches the device in the spring window , we could see it launch in May alongside new iPads. They are expected to debut the week of May 6th.

, we could see it launch in May alongside new iPads. They are expected to debut the week of May 6th. If Apple uses the summer window , we’d probably see it launch in June at WWDC 2024. This would most likely mean a release in June or July. Apple typically doesn’t release new products in this window.

, we’d probably see it launch in June at WWDC 2024. This would most likely mean a release in June or July. Apple typically doesn’t release new products in this window. If Apple uses the fall window, the device could launch in September alongside the iPhone 16 series. If not September, then October, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

We should see rumors zero in on the company’s plans in the weeks ahead. So if you’re in the market for a new Apple TV, keep your eyes peeled for new information.