When Will Apple Release the iPad mini 7?

Apple’s reportedly cooking up a new seventh-generation iPad mini, or iPad mini 7, for 2024. If you’re thinking about waiting for the new iPad mini, we want to help you set proper expectations regarding its release.

As the year’s gone on, we’ve heard more and more about Apple’s plans for the iPad. The company didn’t announce any models in 2023, but that won’t be the case in 2023. Apple’s expected to refresh its entire tablet lineup.

We’ve heard about new powerful iPad Pro’s, we’ve heard about a larger iPad Air 6, and we’ve also heard about a new iPad mini that will replace the iPad mini 6.

Unless Apple’s plans change, the iPad mini 7 looks like it will be a fairly minor refresh with performance enhancements, better cameras, and perhaps, reduced jelly scrolling.

If you’re thinking about waiting, you’re probably curious about its release date. We’ve heard quite a bit about that too.

We don’t have a firm date yet and rumors have been unable to pinpoint a precise release window for the device. We could see it arrive early in the year, but we may also see it land much later on.

The exact timing is unclear, but given that this is Apple, a company that sticks to very specific release protocols year after year, the device should arrive in one of three windows.

The latest rumor, from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, states that mass production of the iPad mini 7 has been delayed to the second half 0f 2024 which means it may not arrive in the spring or even the summer.

So what does this mean for the iPad mini 7 release date? Let’s take a look.

If the iPad mini 7 arrives next year, and at this point there’s no reason to believe it won’t, here’s what you can expect from the release date:

If Apple uses the spring window to launch the device, you can expect an announcement in March. That would mean a release date in March or April.

If Apple uses the summer window , we'd probably see it launch in early June at WWDC 2024 which would most likely mean a release in June.

If Apple uses the fall window, the device would probably launch in September alongside the iPhone 16 series. If not September, then October, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Apple could shake things up in 2024, but this is what you should expect right now.

We should see iPad mini 7 rumors zero in on the company’s plans in the weeks ahead, so be on the lookout for new information as we push into the new year.