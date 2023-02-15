3 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Mini 7 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple’s reportedly working on a new iPad mini. While there are some great reasons to wait for the rumored iPad mini 7, there are also some great reasons to skip it and buy another device.

If you’re searching for a new tablet, you’ll want to investigate Apple’s lineup which includes an entry-level iPad, the iPad Pro, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini. The iPad mini line is an excellent choice for those who need a device that’s extremely portable.

Right now, the iPad mini 6 serves as the company’s top-of-the-line in the iPad mini family, but that could change in 2023 or 2024.

While many of you will be perfectly fine buying the iPad mini 6 or iPad mini 5 this year or next, you’ll want to take note of the iPad mini 7 rumors swirling around.

iPad mini 7 Rumors

Nothing is confirmed, but we’ve heard Apple’s working on the iPad mini 6’s successor. The iPad mini 7, or seventh-generation iPad mini, doesn’t have a definitive release date or set of features, but that should change as the year goes on and new information is released.

Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the iPad mini 7 is currently in development ahead of a release in one of two release windows. We probably won’t see a massive revamp, iPad mini 7 rumors suggest we could see at least one big change on board.

These rumors put those of you in the market for a new iPad in a tough spot. Should you buy the iPad mini 6 or another budget tablet right now or wait and see what Apple has up its sleeve down the road? We want to help you draw some conclusions and, perhaps, make a choice.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored iPad mini 7 and the best reasons to go with something else.