If you own an iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus, you might be wondering when software support for your device might end. In this guide, we’ll help you set proper expectations.

Since the release of iOS 17, Apple’s continued to push new iOS 15 software to these models. The releases have been very sporadic and that should continue in the months ahead.

iOS 15.8.2 is the latest upgrade for these iPhones, but it probably won’t be the last release. We should see new iOS 15 software roll out in 2024 with the next version most likely coming when Apple releases new milestone software for iOS 17.

iOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing and we expect it to arrive in May. That’s when iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus users should expect their next upgrade.

After that, we should see a few more versions of iOS 15, with security patches, move out to these models. But what about after that?

When Will Support for iOS 15 End?

We expect iOS 15 to continue to get patched up until iOS 18 is released for the iPhone in the fall. iOS 18 will debut at WWDC 24 in June. After that, we may see support for iOS 15 end.

Apple typically keeps iPhones updated with software releases for seven years or longer. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are both eight years old and they, alongside the original iPhone SE, are the longest supported iPhones.

Eventually, they will stop receiving updates and 2024 may be the year it finally ends. Apple hasn’t confirmed and we won’t know for sure until September.

If iOS 15 support does continue beyond September, we’d expect releases for these iPhones to become more sporadic than they already are.

Since the release of iOS 17 back in September, Apple’s released three versions of iOS 15: iOS 15.8, iOS 15.8.1, and iOS 15.8.2.

It’s clear development has slowed to a crawl and it’s only a matter of time before it stops completely. And if it does end this year, owners of iOS 15-powered models should consider an upgrade to a newer model.