Why This Gaming Chair is Your Perfect Work From Home Upgrade

A gaming chair might be the best work from home upgrade you can buy right now. The Secretlab Titan and Omega gaming chairs work great as an office chair, and you can pull them over to your gaming setup when the day is done.

Unlike traditional office chairs in this price range, the Secretlab gaming chairs are super comfortable, offer a ton of customization options to get a perfect fit and come with an excellent warranty.

One of my favorite features about these chairs is that they fully recline, so when you need to take a break you can lean back completely and chill for a few.

You can choose from three different sizes and up to 24 colors to styles. The Secretlab Titan is my go-to chair since I am a bigger guy. The chair is rated for people between 5’9″ and 6’7″ and up to 290 pounds. The Secretlab Omega is designed for people shorter than 5’11” and less than 240 pounds. They also offer a Titan XL for users 5’11” to 6’10” and up to 390 pounds. Here’s a full breakdown on how the Secretlab chairs compare.

All the Secretlab gaming chairs come with a standard five-year warranty. This is an essential feature and one that many cheap office chairs do not offer.

I’ve been using Secretlab chairs for almost two years, and the first one I started using still looks and feels like new. This model saw use in my home office and in my game room, so it’s had a fair share of in-seat time.

The Secretlab Titan includes a built-in lumbar support option and a cooling neck pillow. I prefer the built-in lumbar adjustment to the lumbar pillow that comes with the Omega, but the smaller one is still a nice option.

You can buy the Secretlab Omega, Titan and Titan XL direct from Secretlab starting at $359.

Secretlab is shipping most orders by the next business day, so you can get the chair relatively quickly.