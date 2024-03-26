Why You Should Upgrade Your iPhone, According to Apple

Apple’s added a new section to its website in an effort to encourage customers with older iPhones to upgrade to an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro in 2024.

The new page is dubbed “Why Upgrade” and the resource lets iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhon 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max compare their device to the flagship iPhone 15 series.

The drop down menus let users select an older model to compare its features against the features on board the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For instance, if a user picks the iPhone 12 versus the iPhone 15, Apple notes that the “iPhone 15 captures up to 4x the resolution of iPhone 12 for a new level of detail and color.”

It also highlights other differences including the 2x telephoto camera, the iPhone 15’s processor, and software features like Action mode.

Further down, Apple provides information about the design differences, battery life, and changes like the move from Lightning to USB-C.

The company also gives customers a look at the trade-in value for older iPhones. Trading in an older device can help customers save money on a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

The page highlights the company’s Apple Card, which lets users pay for devices interest free over time and there’s also a section showcasing carrier deals.

Upgrading to a new device can be tricky, especially with new iPhones coming every year, but this is another handy resource for those struggling with the decision.