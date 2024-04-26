Will GTA 6 Come to Nintendo Switch?

One of the most prominent questions we get from friends, family, and readers who own a Nintendo Switch is: “Will GTA 6 come to the Switch?” Only Rockstar knows for sure, but here’s what we’ve told them.

When Rockstar finally confirmed GTA 6, officially known as Grand Theft Auto VI, it confirmed the game for three consoles: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The game definitely won’t launch on last-generation platforms (Xbox One, PS4) and Rockstar hasn’t confirmed a release for Windows though we do expect the game to hit PC’s.

Unsurprisingly, Rockstar didn’t confirm GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch either. Not surprising given that GTA 5, the current version in the long-running series, has never made it to Nintendo’s console.

The developer’s never explicitly said why its never brought GTA 5 to the Switch. There are a bunch of theories out there and you can find them via search if you’re interested.

So with that in mind, we can say, with a fair amount of confidence, that GTA 6 won’t come to this version of the Nintendo Switch. But what about the Nintendo Switch 2?

We’ve heard a ton of rumors about the new Nintendo Switch, or whatever the company ends up calling the console, and a reveal is supposedly coming later this year.

Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who has leaked accurate information in the past, claims Nintendo is planning to reveal the console in June. The release will reportedly come in 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 should have numerous upgrades on board. Rumors have hinted at an improved display, a newer processor, and more.

Could we see GTA 6 launch on the Nintendo Switch 2? Anything is possible, but if you’re a Nintendo fan, we’d temper those expectations for now given GTA 5’s absence on the current model.

In the meantime, modders are attempting to bring GTA 5 over to the Nintendo Switch and Android devices.

As for GTA 6, its release date is confirmed for 2025 and rumors suggest it will land on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 in the fall.