GTA 6 PC Release Date: What You Need to Know

The GTA 6 release date for Xbox and PlayStation is confirmed for 2025, but not for PC. And if history repeats itself, PC owners might be in for a long wait.

Rockstar finally confirmed the elephant in the room. Grand Theft Auto VI is official and the game is taking players back to Vice City and the state of Leonida. They are the company’s version of Miami and Florida, respectively.

The game’s first trailer revealed pertinent details including the game’s release window. GTA 6 will hit Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 in 2025. It’s not coming to Xbox One and PS4.

Rockstar hasn’t released a specific release date for the game though rumors and information from the game’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive, hint at an arrival in the spring of 2025.

While that may be the current target, there’s always a chance timing gets pushed back to avoid crunch and add additional polish to what will almost certainly be a massive game.

Unsurprisingly, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the game for PC. This has ruffled feathers and left PC gamers wondering when they’ll be able to play.

A logical question given that we’ve waited over 10 years for the game and the fact that GTA 5 is still one of the more prominent games on Steam.

While the PC was left out of Rockstar’s trailer and subsequent announcements, there’s no way GTA 6 skips the PC. That simply won’t happen because Take-Two and Rockstar, like every company on earth, love to make money.

So at this point it’s not a matter of if, it’s simply a matter of when.

This is a tricky question to answer given that we don’t have any official information. We haven’t seen any credible leaks pinpoint a potential release date, or window, either.

What we can tell you is that a release in 2025 is extremely unlikely. If that’s what Rockstar was planning, it simply would’ve said so when it dropped the trailer.

And if you look back at Rockstar’s history (and other developers, we might add) with PC, it’s safe to assume the GTA 6 release for computers will come much later than it does for consoles.

Why do we say that? Let’s take a trip down memory lane:

GTA 5: Arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013

Arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013 GTA 5: Arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014

Arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014 GTA 5: Arrived on PC on April 2015

Arrived on PC on April 2015 Red Dead Redemption 2: Arrived on consoles in October 2018

Arrived on consoles in October 2018 Red Dead Redemption 2: Arrived on PC in November 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2’s release saw a much smaller gap between console and PC, but PC owners still had to wait over a year to play it.

There’s no telling what Rockstar will do with GTA 6, but if we assume GTA 6 lands for consoles in the spring of 2025, we’d expect it to land for PC sometime in the first half of 2026.

If GTA 6’s release for console gets pushed into the fall of 2025, and again, given Rockstar’s history that’s not out of question, the PC release could land in the fall of 2026.

That’s our best guess right now. Obviously, it’s less than ideal if you strictly play your games on a PC, but keep those fingers crossed.

Maybe Rockstar will surprise everyone.