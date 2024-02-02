WWE 2K24 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

If you’ve pre-ordered a copy of WWE 2K24, or if you’re thinking about buying a copy, there are some steps you should take before the game’s release date next month.

WWE 2K24 is heading to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC and it arrives on March 8th. Unfortunately, it’s not coming to Nintendo Switch.

With pre-orders live and the WWE 2K24 release date just weeks away, there are some things prospective buyers should do before the game arrives on shelves.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order

You might be tempted to pre-order a copy of WWE 2K24 right now, but you might want to put that credit card away and wait.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the best reasons to pre-order WWE 2K24 and the best reasons to hold off for the time being.

If you’re on the fence about a pre-order right now, dig into those reasons and see if you can make a final decision.

Buy the Right Edition

If you do decide to pre-order WWE 2K24, make sure you pick the edition that fits your interest level and budget.

There are four versions of the game and they have differences you should be aware of.

The WWE 2K24 Standard edition is the cheapest option, but it comes with the least amount of additional content. The Forty Years of WrestleMania edition comes with the most content, but it’s far more expensive.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pros and cons of each WWE 2K24 edition and it will help you decide which one is right for you or the person you’re buying the game for.

Keep Tabs on Your Pre-Order

This almost goes without saying, but consider it your PSA.

If you decide to pre-order WWE 2K24, make sure you keep an eye on your order as we push toward the release date. This will help you avoid potential headaches.

Make sure your delivery information remains up-to-date. If you recently moved to a new home, you may have forgotten to update your shipping address.

If the retailer you purchased the game from hasn’t charged your card yet, make sure all of your payment information is correct in the lead up to March.

Buy an External Hard Drive

WWE 2K24 will require a big chunk of space on your device’s internal storage. If you typically have a ton of available space, you should be good to go.

However, if you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space, and you don’t like deleting files to make room for new games, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and the WD_BLACK 1TB is worth a look as well.

Look for WWE 2K24 Deals

Before you pre-order a copy of the game, make sure you shop around for deals.

We might see a few retailers knock $5-10 off the price before launch so make sure you check at different places before you purchase a copy.

You’ll want to monitor sites like Slickdeals for WWE 2K24 deals.

Follow WWE Games

If you’re interested in the game and its release, make sure you follow the WWE Games Twitter account for the latest information about its release.

Consider Upgrading Your Console

If you’re still holding onto an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you should consider buying an Xbox Series X or PS5. WWE 2K24 will run and look the best on current-generation platforms.

WWE 2K24 Preload

You’ll be able to start playing WWE 2K24 on March 7th if you buy the right version and live in a western time zone.

If you pre-order a digital copy of the game, and some editions are digital only, you can preload the game and start playing as soon as the game unlocks on March 8th.

So if you live in a western time zone, you’ll be able to start playing on March 7th if you preload all of the game files early.

We haven’t heard about any midnight launch events this year so if you pre-order a physical copy of the game, you’ll be able to start playing the morning, afternoon, or night of March 8th, or whenever your shipment arrives.

If that’s not fast enough, buy a digital copy and preload.

WWE 2K24 PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play the game on Windows PC, make sure you dig into the minimum and recommended requirements when they arrive.

When they’re announced, you’ll want to compare them to your computer’s specifications to ensure that a) they meet them and b) the game will perform to your liking.

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, WWE 2K24 will run terribly or, in some cases, won’t run at all. So if you’ve got an aging PC, and you want to play this game, make sure you check before you buy.

