10 Things to Do Before Installing the macOS Big Sur Beta

If you are willing, you can install the new macOS Big Sur beta on your Mac today to test out new features well ahead of the fall release date. This is only aimed at developers, but you can use our guide to get early access. If you plan to install this new macOS beta, you should make sure to prepare your Mac — especially if you are installing on your primary machine.

Apple announced the macOS Big Sur update at WWDC in late June and you can test it out with the developer beta, or wait for the public beta later this summer. If you are testing either version, you should make sure to follow these steps.

There are a ton of exciting new macOS Big Sur features, but not all of them are available on this first beta. There will also be more problems than a typical macOS release since this is a very early pre-release software update.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

There are new macOS Big Sur features to learn about and important steps to take before you install the new update on your Mac.

Learn About macOS Big Sur Understand What You Are Getting Into Decide Where You Are Installing Backup Your Mac Make Sure You Know Your Passwords Research macOS Big Sur Feedback Prepare Yourself for macOS Big Sur Problems Check Apps Compatibility and Install Betas Talk to IT Before Installing Learn About the macOS Beta Downgrade Options

You don’t need to follow each step if you are an expert, but if this is the first time that you’ve installed a macOS beta, or if you haven’t done this in a year or two, these are all good things to do and read.