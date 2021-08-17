2 Reasons to Pre-Order the Pixel 5a & 4 Reasons Not To

Google’s finally confirmed its new Pixel 5a and the budget device is currently up for pre-order ahead of its release date later on this month.

After months of rumor and speculation, Google’s new Pixel is official and the Pixel 5a replaces the Pixel 4a as the company’s Apple iPhone SE alternative.

As expected, the Pixel 5a is cheap, cheaper than the Pixel 4a, and it’s a mid-range device aimed at those who don’t want to break the bank upgrading to a new, high-quality smartphone. The Pixel 5a is $449 without a deal.

For $449 you get 128GB of storage, a 6.34-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution at 60 Hz, primary and wide-angle cameras, 6GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, and Android 11 with an upgrade to Android 12 coming soon. It comes in a “Mostly Black” color scheme.

The Pixel 5a starts shipping later on this month, but you can pre-order the device right now if you’re interested in making it your next phone.

There are some reasons to consider putting in a Pixel 5a pre-order, but there are also some reasons why you might want to put your credit card away and hang back for a few days, weeks, or in some cases, even longer.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if the Pixel 5a is worth pre-ordering right now.