6 Reasons to Buy the iPhone SE 2 & 6 Reasons to Wait

There are some great reasons why you should consider buying Apple’s new iPhone SE 2. On the flip side, there are some great reasons to think about waiting.

Earlier this month, Apple finally confirmed the long-awaited iPhone SE 2. And while it shares a name with the device that arrived in March, 2016, it doesn’t look anything like the original 4-inch iPhone SE model.

The second-generation iPhone SE looks like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (which have both been discontinued) though it comes with some upgraded internals including Apple’s A13 Bionic processor.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

It also comes in several colors and three different storage configurations giving those looking for a budget alternative to the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max) a host of options.

The iPhone SE 2 starts at $399 though you can trade-in your old phone and save a bunch of cash. For instance Apple’s trade-in offer allows you to save up to $100 if you trade in an iPhone 6s Plus.

You get 64GB for $399 or less, but if you need more storage you’ll have to spend more cash. The 128GB iPhone SE 2 is $449.99 without a deal while the largest option, the 256GB model, will cost you $549 without a deal.

Needless to say, if you want a cheap iPhone with excellent specs, the iPhone SE 2 is an appealing option. It’s not the only option you’ve got though.

You’ll want to take a long look at in-house competition like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and others. There are also some excellent Android-powered alternatives out there like the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

With that in mind, we want to guide you through the best reasons to buy the iPhone SE 2 right now, the best reasons to wait, and the best reasons to go with something else entirely.

We’ll continue to add to this guide as we discover more about the phone and as Apple adds new iOS software features down the road.