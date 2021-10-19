2 Reasons to Pre-Order the Pixel 6 & 3 Reasons Not To

Google’s confirmed its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships and the devices are currently up for pre-order ahead of their release date later on this month.

After months of rumor and speculation, Google’s new Pixel 6 series is official. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the Pixel 5a as Google’s top smartphone offerings in 2021.

As expected, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are more expensive than the budget Pixel 5a. The base version of the Pixel 6 starts at $599 while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both start shipping later on this month, but you can pre-order one of Google’s new phones right now if you’re interested in making one or the other your next smartphone.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both available through Google. You can also buy the flagships through other carriers and retailers if you prefer to go that route.

There are some great reasons to consider putting in a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-order, but there are also some reasons why you might want to put your credit card away and hang back for a few days or a few weeks. Some of you might want to wait even longer than that.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is worth pre-ordering right now.