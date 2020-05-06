2020 Jeep Wrangler eTorque Review

This is what you need to know about the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, including the epic Sky One-Touch Power Top and the e-torque engine option. I spent a week testing out the 2020 Wrangler Sahara with the 3.6L V6 eTorque engine, which means there are a battery and small electric engine aiding the gas motor. This is a mild hybrid system that operates in the background with no need to charge. The model I tested came with a top that essentially unzips with the touch of a button to more easily get the open-air feel that the Wrangler is known for and it was wrapped in a beautiful Punk’n Metallic orange paint.

The base price of the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is $38,645 (plus $1,495 destination) and if you opt for the 3.6L V6 eTorque engine upgrade, which includes the 8-speed automatic transmission, you’ll add on another $3,250. The total cost of our 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with the Sky One-Touch Power Top and a variety of other convenience and technology upgrades came out to $55,785.

How Does the 2020 Jeep Wrangler eTorque Drive?

When Jeep upgraded the Wrangler to the current generation in 2018, often referred to as JL, the company upgraded the on-road driving performance of the vehicle and that remains true with the 2020 Wrangler. After testing several engine options on the JL Wrangler I was interested in seeing how this mild-hybrid system worked. I’ve previously tested eTorque on the Ram 1500 and came away impressed.

The eTorque system in the 2020 Wrangler is a very nice combination of power and fuel economy. Thanks to the eTorque assist that kicks in as soon as the Wrangler starts moving, acceleration is quick and there is plenty of power to get around drivers. Since there is nothing special that you need to do to use this added Torque and acceleration it’s always there waiting.

Handling on the road is good, though you will definitely feel imperfections in the road more than in an SUV that is designed to soak up potholes. On windy days, plan on correcting your direction on the highway fairly regularly. With blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, the 2020 Wrangler proved itself very capable of traveling up and down the interstate.

While I did not take this specific Wrangler off-road it is trail-rated and I’ve tested the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited in the mud and a skills course. When tackling challenging off-road obstacles the Wrangler makes it feel like I’ve turned easy mode on in a video game, tackling the challenge ahead and making me look like a better off-road driver than I am.

Fuel economy on the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is 20 combined, with 19 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. This is in line with our results. If you are looking for better fuel economy, you may be interested in the EcoDiesel powered Wrangler that delivers a combined 25 mpg and up to 29 mpg on the highway.

Design, Liveability & Features

The Wrangler’s design is part of the appeal of this vehicle. Ample grab handles and a step, make getting into the taller ride simple, but it is easier with longer legs. You will need to be careful getting in and out if you’ve been taking the Wrangler into mud or through puddles since the steps can easily get your legs or pants dirty.

The driving position is good, but it may be an adjustment for first-time owners since you are sitting a little closer to the wheel than in many other vehicles. You get a very good view of the cabin and of your surroundings. The back seat offers enough room for two adults and the slightly elevated seating increases their visibility. Overall this is a great option for taking friends with you. The interior is comfortable, but still rugged enough that you won’t worry about bringing dirt into the Wrangler. If you get it dirty, just pull the drain plugs in the floor and hose it down.

Jeep Wranglers are known for the open-air driving experience and that remains true on the 2020 Wrangler. The doors are removable and even replaceable with half doors or other options. Jeep offers many roof options and this was my first time spending a week with the Sky One-Touch Power Top. Instead of a soft top that you manually open or a hardtop that requires more effort to take off, this allows you to press a button and the top zips to the back of the Wrangler. It’s an amazing option if you want the convenience of an open-air ride without the commitment of taking the Freedom Tops or the entire hard top off. At $3,995 it’s not cheap, but it is an incredibly tempting option. If you have limited space to store a top, live in an area where the weather can change quickly, or just like the option to go topless at a stoplight, this is for you.

Tech and Safety

Jeep packs a lot of technology into the 2020 Wrangler and offers my must-have safety & convenience features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard on the 2020 Wrangler, giving you access to music, calls, texting, navigation, and other apps while on the road. The standard infotainment system is Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch display, but my loaner came with the Uconnect 4C system with an 8.4-inch display and additional features like an Alpine Premium Audio system, GPS navigation, a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot and 5 years of SiriusXM Traffic Service and Travel Link Service.

If you like technology, value better sound in your car and you want a bigger display, this $1,595 upgrade is worth it. The WiFi hotspot can come in handy while on road trips, or while camping and off-roading. You don’t need to worry about a phone battery going dead, and often times the in-vehicle cellular connection fairs better in a remote location.

When off-road at slow speeds, you can open the Off-Road Pages on the infotainment screen. This shows the angles and while pretty basic does allow you to see the vehicle’s pitch and roll, steering angle, 4WD status, and accessory gauges. The trim level tested includes a backup camera, but there is no front-facing camera to aid with trail navigation or a 360 camera.

The driver convenience features cement the value of the Wrangler on the road for me. Yes, this is a vehicle that practically begs to be taken off-road, but a lot of your time in the 2020 Wrangler will be on the highway or in the city. With the Safety Group ($895), you get ParkSense rear parking assistance and Blind-Spot with Rear Cross Path Detection. The Advanced Safety Group ($795) adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warn Plus. The inclusion of adaptive cruise control simplifies longer road trips, by automatically keeping you with the flow of traffic and at a max speed that you set. The system worked very will on the Interstate and is also handy while driving in the country.