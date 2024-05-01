2024 Apple Watch Rumors Take Another Turn

If you’re planning to buy a new Apple Watch this fall, you may have an additional option to pick from if the latest intel from a well-known analyst is accurate.

Up until today, it looked like the 2024 Apple Watch lineup would include two updates: a new Apple Watch 10 or Apple Watch X and a new Apple Watch SE 3.

In October, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the likelihood of an update to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024 was “decreasing.”

And while we’ve heard quite a bit about the Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch SE 3, we’ve heard virtually nothing about a new Apple Watch Ultra 3. Until today, that is.

In comments made to MacRumors, Kuo now says Apple will indeed update the Apple Watch Ultra with a third-generation model later this year.

Kuo, who has been accurate many times in the past, says the new model will come with “almost no” hardware upgrades on board. He didn’t elaborate, but this could mean Apple’s focus will be on software.

This year’s Apple Watch rumor mill has been anything but straightforward and Kuo’s comments have poured a bit more fuel on the fire.

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple Watch 10 though it’s unclear if the Series 10 is a modest update or a supercharged Apple Watch X.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims Apple’s working on a major overhaul and that it could come in the form of a new Apple Watch X. The name Apple Watch X would be used to mark the Watch’s 10th anniversary.

The original Apple Watch was announced back in 2014 and launched in 2015 so Gurman isn’t sure if the device will launch in 2024 or in 2025.

In October, Kuo claimed the 2024 Apple Watch models are “unlikely” to offer “significant innovative experiences” which falls in line with that he’s now saying about the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The Apple Watch SE 3, if there is one, sounds like it will be a fairly modest update to the company’s budget model.

While things are confusing for shoppers right now, we expect rumors to firm up later this year as Apple’s final plans come into focus.