5 Reasons to Wait for Apple Watch 10 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple's reportedly working on a new Apple Watch for 2024. The Apple Watch 10 release date is a long ways away, but there are still some great reasons to hold of on an upgrade and wait for the company's new model.

Earlier this year, Apple released the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both are solid additions to the company’s Watch lineup, but bigger changes could be in store in the future.

While you might be tempted to buy a new Apple Watch in 2023 or the first half of 2024, note that Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple Watch model. We’re dubbing it Apple Watch 10, but there’s a chance it’s called Apple Watch X to mark the device’s 10th anniversary.

If you recall, Apple did something similar for the iPhone for its 10th anniversary. That’s where the iPhone X’s name comes from.

Apple Watch 10 Rumors

We’re just a few weeks removed from the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch X launch and we’ve already seen quite a bit of back and forth regarding the 2024 Apple Watch models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a primary source of these rumors, claims Apple’s working on a major overhaul and that it could come in the form of a new Apple Watch X.

Apple’s original Apple Watch was announced back in 2014 and launched in 2015 so Gurman isn’t sure if the device will launch next year or in 2025.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is another source talking about next year’s Apple Watch lineup and he claims the devices are “unlikely” to offer “significant innovative experiences.”

It’s a bit confusing right now, as it typically is months before Apple releases a new product, and that might have some of you on edge.

Apple Watch 10 rumors put those of you searching for a new smartwatch in a tough position: Buy now or wait and see what Apple’s got up its sleeve in 2024. If that question is currently rattling around in your brain, allow us to help.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the Apple Watch 10 and the best reasons to go with another device long before it arrives.