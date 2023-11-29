3 Reasons to Wait for Apple Watch SE 3 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple’s reportedly working on a new Apple Watch SE 3 to replace the Apple Watch SE 2. While there are some great reasons to hold out for the device, there are also some reasons to consider buying another smartwatch before it arrives.

While a lot of Apple Watch rumors have focused on the Apple Watch 10/Apple Watch X, we’ve also heard a bit about the company’s plans for the Apple Watch SE.

A third-generation Apple Watch SE model is expected to arrive next year, perhaps alongside the Apple Watch 10, and give smartwatch shoppers a new budget option.

We haven’t heard a ton about the Apple Watch SE 3, but information has started to trickle out in 2023 and we expect to learn a lot more in 2024 as we push closer to the device’s supposed launch.

While we may not see a huge leap forward next year, Apple Watch SE 3 rumors hint at several intriguing changes including larger screen sizes. We should also see performance improvements to help the device separate itself from the Apple Watch SE 2.

These rumors put those of you in the hunt for a new device in a bit of a pickle: Buy a new device right now or wait for the Apple Watch SE 3?

In this guide we’ll take you through reasons to consider waiting for the Apple Watch SE 3 and some reasons to skip it and go with another model before it arrives.

Wait for a Larger Screen

Perhaps the biggest change coming to the Apple Watch SE will be larger displays.

A research note from David Hsieh, an analyst at technology research firm Omdia, suggests the Apple Watch SE 3 will have the same display sizes as the Apple Watch 8.

The Apple Watch SE 2 currently comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. If the Apple Watch SE 3 utilizes slimmer bezels like the Apple Watch 8, we could see the device adopt 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

While it’s not a massive change, lots of users would love a little more real estate to work with. If you fall into that camp, you might want to hang around and wait for the Apple Watch SE 3.

Wait for Better Performance

We haven’t seen any concrete rumors yet, but you can expect the next Apple Watch SE 3 to come with performance enhancements.

Apple’s second-generation Apple Watch SE currently employs the company’s S8 chip. The chip is based on Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. It’s old hardware so there’s reason to believe Apple will provide an upgrade next year.

One candidate is the company’s S9 chip. This is the chip that powers the company’s new Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s a big step up from the S8 and it would make sense for Apple to put it inside a new Apple Watch SE 3.

Of course, we could also see the company outfit the new Apple Watch SE with a newer chip, an S10 perhaps, but given the device’s price point, we’re tempering our expectations.

A new processor would lead to performance improvements in key areas like battery life and speed.

We could also see Apple tack on fast charging, a feature that has been available on the Apple Watch 7 and newer, but didn’t come on board the Apple Watch SE 2.

Wait for Improved Sensors

In addition to a new processor, don’t be surprised if the Apple Watch SE 3 comes with improved sensors.

The Apple Watch SE‌ 2 has the company’s second-generation optical heart sensor on board. It’s extremely outdated which means a change could come in 2024.

Apple introduced a third-generation optical heart sensor back in 2020 when it launched the Apple Watch 6. This is the most likely candidate for the Apple Watch SE 3.

We could see Apple make additional tweaks to the device’s sensors, but we haven’t seen any rumors hint at changes thus far.

Don’t Wait If You Can’t Wait Until 2024

If you’re in a hurry to buy a new smartwatch, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

If your budget, or the state of your current device, won’t allow you to wait until the fall of 2024 to upgrade, you’ll need to make other plans.

The Apple Watch SE 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the most likely timeframe for launch is September, 2024. This is typically when Apple releases new Apple Watch models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the Apple Watch SE is still on a “two-year upgrade cycle and was refreshed in 2022” which puts it in line for a release in 2024.

Don’t Wait for High-End Upgrades

Apple Watch SE 3 rumors have outlined intriguing upgrades, but if you’re looking for Apple’s best hardware, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

The Apple Watch SE 3 will be a budget model which means it won’t come with the bells and whistles Apple installs on the base model or the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Apple Watch 10 is reportedly in line to get a new design, blood pressure monitoring, and perhaps, a new microLED display. None of these upgrades are rumored for the Apple Watch SE 3 and the device is unlikely to get any of them.

Don’t Wait for Deals

You don’t have to wait for the Apple Watch SE 3 to save money on an Apple Watch SE 2 or another Apple Watch model.

We’ve seen a lot of Apple Watch deals including discounts on the company’s flagship Apple Watch 9, high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the budget Apple Watch SE 2. We’ll continue to see retailers offer discounts throughout the year.

If you stay on top of these deals, you can save a bunch of money. Keep your eyes on sites like Amazon and you should find price cuts on the aforementioned models and other devices like the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE.

Don’t Wait If You Find a Good Fit

If you’re hunting for a new smartwatch and you find a device you really like, be it an Apple Watch or an alternative like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or the Fitbit Versa 4, don’t let Apple Watch SE 3 rumors hold you back.

If you find a good deal, it makes a lot of sense to upgrade to a new device right now and enjoy your purchase for the next year or more.

You can always sell an Apple Watch for a decent amount on the resale market to pay for part of your Apple Watch SE 3 upgrade later on.