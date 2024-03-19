2024 iPad Pro Price: What We Know So Far

If you’re planning to buy Apple’s new iPad Pro, you may need to spend quite a bit of money. Exactly how much is currently up for debate as we wait for the company to make an announcement.

All signs point to a 2024 iPad Pro launch in the near future. Every credible rumor suggests we’ll see an announcement take place in late March or April culminating in a release sometime next month.

There’s a lot to be excited about if you’re in the market for a new tablet. The new iPad Pro reportedly has big time upgrades on board including, for the first time, an OLED display.

Of course, these upgrades may come with at an added cost to consumers. How much? We can’t say for certain given Apple’s continued silence, but we should get our answer soon.

While we wait, here’s everything we know right now about the iPad Pro’s price point. Keep this information in mind as we get closer to the device’s arrival.

Current iPad Pro Pricing

Right now, the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $1099. Here’s the current breakdown of the iPad Pro’s pricing.

Storage 11-inch Wi-Fi 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB $799 $999 $1099 $1199 256GB $899 $1099 $1199 $1299 512GB $1099 $1299 $1399 $1599 1TB $1499 $1699 $1799 $1999 2TB $1899 $2099 $2199 $2199

Apple has kept these prices in place since it launched the 2022 iPad Pro’s back in October, 2022. That being said, we’ve seen retailers like Amazon drop the price in 2024.

2024 iPad Pro Price

If you’re currently on a budget, you may not want to wait for Apple’s latest high-end tablet.

According to multiple reports, the 2024 model could cost more, perhaps a lot more, than its predecessors thanks to the new OLED panels and other upgrades.

We don’t know how much of a jump we’ll see, but here’s what rumors are saying.

Apple’s reportedly considering its pricing strategy and the company might start the 11-inch model at $1,500 and the 13-inch iPad Pro at $1,800.

This information comes from the aggregator account yeux1122 on Naver who has been hit-or-miss in the past.

This feels like way too big of a jump from the iPad Pro’s current pricing and other pricing rumors have suggested a far more modest increase.

Taiwanese publication Digitimes says that while we’ll see a price increase, it may be lower than other estimates. The site believes we could see the price increase up to $160.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the OLED iPad Pro could see a price increase, but he didn’t attach any specific numbers to the claim.

According to Aju Korea Daily, by way of TrendForce, Apple is apparently reducing orders for the new iPad Pro by as much as 30%.

TrendForce believes this could be due in part to the iPad Pro’s expected price increase, a move that could potentially stunt demand for the tablet.

Trade-In Offers Should Help

While this change could price some consumers out, we do expect Apple and its partners to offer substantial trade-in offers during the pre-order period and post-launch.

Trade-in deals can help consumers knock quite a bit of money off the price point of a new product and should help to mitigate some of the 2024 iPad Pro’s price.

To get a feel for Apple’s trade-in offers, you can check Apple’s current trade-in values on its website.