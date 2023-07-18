3 Reasons to Pre-Order EA FC 24 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The EA FC 24 release date is confirmed and pre-orders are live for all platforms. There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now but there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

EA FC 24 is EA Sports’ latest soccer game and the first after the end of its 29 year partnership. As expected, the game is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC in September.

The official EA FC 24 release date is September 29th for all platforms, but you can play the game early if you join EA Play or purchase an upgraded bundle.

There are three versions of EA FC 24. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game and there’s a Ultimate edition aimed at hardcore fans of the series. There’s also a EA Play Pro edition that’s only available via an EA Play Pro subscription and the EA app.

Now that the gameplay trailer is out and the release date is set, you might be thinking about buying a copy of EA FC 24 ahead of its arrival in the fall. If you’re struggling with the decision, we’re here to help.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order EA FC 24 and the best reasons to hang back and wait. Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy a copy.