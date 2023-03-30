EA FC 24 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official EA FC 24 release date yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about EA’s next soccer game based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from EA’s annual release.

FIFA 23 was EA’s last collaboration with FIFA after a 29 years partnership which means the next game won’t be called FIFA 24 and will instead will be dubbed EA Sports FC. We suspect EA will keep the year in the name which means the next title may be called EA FC 24.

We don’t have a ton of official news yet and it’ll be a few months before the game’s revealed in full for Xbox Series X, PS5 and other platforms. That being said, we can outline the important things potential EA FC 24 buyers should know right now.

In this guide we’ll outline what you can expect from EA FC 24 features, cover athlete, launch date, release date, editions, pricing and more.

EA FC 24 Launch Date

One thing we do know about EA FC 24 is that it will launch this summer. EA says it’s plans to announce the game sometime in July. It hasn’t provided a specific date yet and it won’t until we get much closer.

Last year, the company announced FIFA 23 on July 20th. We could potentially see the company use similar timing for its next game.

This is when you can expect EA to outline the game’s editions, release date, gameplay, and more.

EA FC 24 Release Date

The EA FC 24 release date will almost certainly land sometime in September or October. The company released FIFA 23 on September 30th while FIFA 22 arrived on October 1st.

Don’t be surprised if the EA FC 24 release date falls in and around those dates.

EA FC 24 Cover

Last year, EA used French star Kylian Mbappé on the cover of its standard edition. Australian star Sam Kerr joined Mbappé on the cover of the game’s Ultimate Edition.

Given that EA’s used Mbappé twice in the past two years, don’t be surprised if they move onto another player for EA FC 24. We also wouldn’t be surprised if they put another woman on the cover.

EA FC 24 Editions

You can expect two or three EA FC 24 editions.

There will be a no-frills standard edition and we’ll likely see one or two other bundles with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

Last year, EA launched a FIFA 23 standard edition and a FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition and we could see something similar from EA FC 24. These extras typically revolve around game modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

EA FC 24 Pre-Orders

You can expect EA FC 24 to go on sale in July.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any EA FC 24 pre-orders from eBay or any other places promising early access to the game right now.

Look for EA to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses including an early release date for those who pre-order. Those who pre-ordered a copy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition were able to play the full game early.

For reference, here were FIFA 23’s pre-order bonuses for the standard edition and the Ultimate Edition and the key differences between the two:

FIFA 23 Bonuses Standard Edition Ultimate Edition Team of the Week 1 Player Item Yes Yes Kylian Mbappe Loan Item (5 games) Yes Yes FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Yes Yes Career Mode Homegrown Talent Yes Yes Untradeable Ones to Watch Player Item No Yes 4,600 FIFA Points No Yes Untradeable FIFA World Cup FUT Hero Player No Yes Dual Entitlement No Yes Early Access No Yes

The EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror these exactly, but look for the extras to revolve around FUT.

EA FC 24 Consoles

Nothing is confirmed, but we don’t expect EA to drop support for older consoles.

EA has a long history of supporting older consoles so it will probably take a few more years for the company to drop support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You can expect EA FC 24 to support the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Slim

Windows

Nintendo Switch

EA FC 24 won’t come to PS3 or Xbox 360 so if you still own one of those consoles you’ll need to upgrade.

EA FC 24 Price

EA will almost certainly use tiered pricing for EA FC 24.

The base version of FIFA 23 started at $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4 while the base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X started at $69.99. Barring a major change, that should be the case this year with EA FC 24’s pricing.

Any additional editions will cost more than the base game. Last year, the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition set shoppers back $99.99 at launch.

EA FC 24 Features

Let’s start with the information EA’s confirmed abut EA FC 24’s features.

The company says that despite the name change, players will get the “same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes.” This includes the following:

Ultimate Team

Career Mode

Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football

19,000+ players

700+ teams

100+ stadiums

30 leagues including the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and the MLS.

A rumor also suggests we’ll see the company launch a highly anticipated Online Career Mode which should include real soccer clubs.

You can also expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like FUT, and new player ratings for the game’s rosters.

EA FC 24 Mobile

We expect EA to bring a major update to its app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The mobile version, while robust, is a toned down version of the game. However, unlike the full blown version, it’s free to play on these platforms.

We also expect EA to launch a new companion app for EA FC 24.

Play EA FC 24 Early

You should be able to EA FC 24 up to five days early on consoles and Windows.

If you want to get access to the game ASAP, you’ll need to pay for EA Play. EA Play will let you play for 10 hours during a trial and all of your progress should carry over to the final game.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases. If you want a little more from your subscription, EA also offers Play Pro which is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year.