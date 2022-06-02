3 Reasons to Pre-Order Madden 23 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The Madden 23 release date is confirmed and pre-orders are live for all platforms. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of Madden 23, there are also some great reasons to put your credit card away and wait.
EA’s announced the latest entry into its popular Madden series. Madden 23 is official and it’s headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC in August.
The official Madden 23 release date is August 19th for all platforms, but you can play the game earlier if you join EA Play or purchase an upgraded bundle.
There are two versions of Madden 23. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game and there’s an All-Madden Edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series. Both versions feature the legendary John Madden on the cover.
Now that the trailer is out, features are confirmed and the Madden 23 release date is set in stone, the game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And that might have you thinking about buying a copy of the game ahead of its arrival in August.
If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Madden 23 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.
Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy a copy.
If you pre-order a copy of Madden 23 for console or Windows PC, you'll get some nice bonuses with your order.
If you pre-order a copy of the Madden 23 Standard Edition you'll get the following items:
Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive) in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team
All Madden Gear to use in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team and The Yard
Madden Strategy Item in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team
And if you pre-order the Madden 23 All-Madden Edition, you get access to all of these bonuses:
4600 Madden Points
Use Madden Points to upgrade your Ultimate Team, customize your avatar with new uniform designs, and more.
Limited-time All-Madden Team Elite Player with pre-order by July 22nd
Players who pre-order the Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition by July 22nd will receive an added bonus of an All-Madden Team Elite Player for their Madden Ultimate Team roster. The All-Madden Team is a premium Ultimate Team program that celebrates Coach Madden’s hand-picked teams and builds upon them with new and exciting players. Players will be able to choose 1 of 4 87 OVR players to add to their Ultimate Team. Each player will have a premium ability that will enhance their in-game performance.
Dual Entitlement
Upgrade to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version
Exclusive Early Access Challenges in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team from August 16th through August 18th
Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive) in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team
All Madden Gear to use in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team and The Yard
Madden Strategy Item in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team
If you plan to invest time into Madden Ultimate Team or The Yard, you might want to pre-order a copy today.