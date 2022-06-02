3 Reasons to Pre-Order Madden 23 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The Madden 23 release date is confirmed and pre-orders are live for all platforms. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of Madden 23, there are also some great reasons to put your credit card away and wait.

EA’s announced the latest entry into its popular Madden series. Madden 23 is official and it’s headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC in August.

The official Madden 23 release date is August 19th for all platforms, but you can play the game earlier if you join EA Play or purchase an upgraded bundle.

There are two versions of Madden 23. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game and there’s an All-Madden Edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series. Both versions feature the legendary John Madden on the cover.

Now that the trailer is out, features are confirmed and the Madden 23 release date is set in stone, the game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And that might have you thinking about buying a copy of the game ahead of its arrival in August.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Madden 23 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.

Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy a copy.