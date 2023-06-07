3 Reasons to Pre-Order Madden 24 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The Madden 24 release date is confirmed and pre-orders are live for all platforms. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now, there are also some great reasons to put your credit card away and wait.

Madden 24 is EA’s latest entry into its popular Madden series and it’s headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC in August.

The official Madden 24 release date is August 18th for all platforms, but you can play the game earlier if you join EA Play or purchase an upgraded bundle.

There are three versions of Madden 24. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game and there’s a Deluxe edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series. Both versions feature Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover.

There’s also a EA Play Pro edition that’s only available via an EA Play Pro subscription and the EA app.

Now that the gameplay trailer is out and the Madden 24 release date is set in stone, the game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And that might have you thinking about buying a copy of the game ahead of its arrival.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Madden 24 and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks. Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy a copy.