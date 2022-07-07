3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K23 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The NBA 2K23 release date is confirmed and retailers are taking pre-orders right now. While some of you might want to buy the game today, others are better off waiting.

2K’s confirmed the latest installment in the long-running 2K series and NBA 2K23 is heading to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The NBA 2K23 release date is set for September 9th for all platforms and you can buy the game now if you want release day delivery.

Retailers are currently taking NBA 2K23 pre-orders and there are several ways to buy the game. 2K’s offering five different NBA 2K23 editions.

There’s the NBA 2K23 standard edition which features Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker on the cover. Booker is also on the cover of the Digital Deluxe edition.

There’s the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition which features two legends on the cover: Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi.

And finally there’s an NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition and an NBA 2K23 Championship edition which both feature the Chicago Bulls legend on the front cover.

With the NBA 2K23 release date just a few months away, a lot of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order for your console or Windows PC.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order NBA 2K23 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Some of you may even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the NBA 2K23 release date to buy a copy of the game.