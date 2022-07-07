NBA 2K23: Which Edition to Buy?

There are several versions of NBA 2K23 up for pre-order right now. If you plan on buying NBA 2K23 ahead of its release date, you’ll want to pick the right NBA 2K23 edition for your interest level and budget.

NBA 2K23 is official and it hits the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 9th.

Retailers are taking pre-orders for the latest installment in the long-running NBA 2K series and shoppers have several options to choose from.

There’s the NBA 2K23 standard edition which features Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker on the cover. Booker is also on the cover of the NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe edition.

On the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition you’ll find Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi and Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird. And there are also two more substantial bundles, the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and NBA 2K23 Championship Edition which both feature the all-time great on the front.

If you decide to pre-order NBA 2K23, you’ll want to select the right edition. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition. We’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

NBA 2K23 Standard Edition

If you’re buying the game for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, or Nintendo Switch, the NBA 2K23 standard edition retails for $59.99 though you might be able to score a deal through a retailer ahead of the game’s release.

If you’re a PS5 or Xbox Series X owner, the standard edition is more expensive. The game is $69.99 for these platforms. Again, you may be able to track down a deal if you look around.

If you decide to pre-order a copy of the NBA 2K23 standard edition you get some bonus items that might come in handy during your play through. They include:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card

Who should buy the standard NBA 2K23 edition?

Newcomers to the NBA 2K series.

People who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can or want to invest in a basketball simulation.

You can buy the NBA 2K23 standard edition at various retailers right now.

NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition

The NBA2K23 WNBA edition is comparable to the standard edition but it comes with some additional bonus items.

This edition is $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It also comes with the same pre-order bonuses. However, it’s exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X and you also get these bonus items with your order:

1 Sue Bird Jersey in The W and in MyCAREER

1 Diana Taurasi Jersey in The W and in MyCAREER

Note that the WNBA edition is only available only in the US and you can only buy it in physical. It doesn’t have a digital option.

If you want the Bird and Taurasi bonus items and you currently own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this is probably the edition you’ll want to buy.

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

If you want a little more from your order, you should check out the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition. It’s $99.99 for all available platforms but, it comes with a bunch of extras.

The NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition pre-order bonuses are the same as the WNBA and standard editions, but you’ll get a ton of additional content with this bundle. Here’s the full list:

100K Virtual Currency (VC)

MyTEAM

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs Receive 10 when you first launch the game plus an Amethyst topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCAREER

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

So who should spend the extra money for the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in NBA 2K23.

People who love to customize their character.

People who want instant access to a lot of in-game items.

People who play more modes than the standard game.

You can buy the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition at various retailers.

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition

Retailers are also selling the NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe edition which is aimed at people who want the game for PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X. This version of the game costs $79.99 without a deal.

You get the same pre-order bonuses as the aforementioned editions and you also get a host of other content including:

MyTEAM

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs Receive 10 when you first launch the game plus an Amethyst topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCAREER

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

1 Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

This edition is primarily aimed at those who currently own an Xbox One/PS4 and are planning to upgrade to an Xbox Series X/PS5 in the future.

NBA 2K23 Championship Edition

And finally, we have the NBA 2K23 Championship edition which is far and away the biggest, and most expensive, NBA 2K23 bundle.

The bundle, which is a whopping $149.99 for all available platforms, comes with the same pre-order bonuses, but it offers a bit more content. Here’s what you get:

12 Month NBA League Pass Subscription

100K Virtual Currency

MyTEAM

10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs Receive 10 when you first launch the game plus an Amethyst topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCAREER

10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression

Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

1 Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

This version is aimed at hardcore fans of not only the NBA 2K series, but the NBA.

2K says the NBA League Pass code will “be delivered to the email address associated with the NBA 2K Account with which the Championship Edition Bonus Content was redeemed within 5 days of redemption (but no earlier than September 27, 2022) and must be redeemed by December 31, 2022.”

NBA 2K23 Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between a physical or digital version of NBA 2K23.

If you buy the physical version of NBA 2K3, you’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game when you’re done with it. You’ll also be able to sell it on a site like eBay or Craigslist for cash.

Buying a physical copy will also allow you to easily lend the game to a friend, family member, or co-worker if they want to try before buying or if you get sick of playing it.

If you buy the digital version of NBA 2K23, you’ll avoid clutter building up around your entertainment center and you’ll also avoid damaging the disc.

If you often misplace games or have kids who like to hide or fling discs around the house, the digital version of the game is probably the route you’ll want to take.

There’s also added convenience. Instead of digging through a sleeve of games or searching around the house looking for your game disc, you can start up your console and start playing immediately.

And finally, buying the digital version allows you to pre-load the game ahead of its release. Pre-loading lets you to start playing as soon as the game unlocks.

If you buy a physical copy, you won’t get your delivery until the morning, afternoon, or night of September 9th.