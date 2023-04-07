3 Reasons to Pre-Order Star Wars Jedi Survivor & 4 Reasons to Wait

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders are live. And while you might want to buy the game ahead of its release date, others are better off waiting.

Respawn Entertainment, the developer behind Apex Legends and the Titanfall series, is poised to release its second entry in the long-running Star Wars video game series.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date is confirmed for April 28th. It’s coming to Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC with no plans for Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch.

There are three versions of the game, including a very exclusive Collector’s Edition, and you can buy the game right now at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, the Microsoft Store, and the PlayStation Store.

Some of you, particularly huge fans of the first game, might want to put in an order right now. If you pre-order a copy right now you’ll snag some bonus items and you’ll be able to play the game right when it arrives.

There are also some reasons to hold off on a pre-order for the time being. We’ll outline those reasons right here in this guide.

If you’re currently on the fence, let us take you through the best reasons to pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor right now and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.