3 Reasons to Pre-Order the iPad mini 6 & 4 Reasons to Wait

Apple iPad mini 6 pre-orders are live. And while there are some great reasons to buy the company’s new iPad mini right now, there are also some reasons why you might want to wait.

The new iPad mini 6 is official and Apple’s already put the slate on sale through its website ahead of its release date later on this month.

The device, which replaces the iPad mini 5 as the company’s flagship iPad mini option, will land in stores next week on September 24th.

The iPad mini 6 looks like an excellent addition to Apple’s iPad lineup. It features a new A15 Bionic chip, a larger 8.3-inch display, and, for the first time, 5G connectivity.

These upgrades, and potential shipping delays, are among the reasons why you might want to consider pre-ordering the iPad mini 6 today.

If Apple Stores and retailers are open in your area, you should be able to find the iPad mini 6 in stock on release day next week. That said, in-store stock can be unpredictable and there’s a chance you walk away empty-handed or with a model that was your second or third choice.

The cheapest iPad mini 6, the 64GB model, starts at $499 before a trade-in. The most expensive model, the 256GB iPad mini 6, starts at $649.

Buying the iPad mini 6 right away might be tempting, but spending $700 or more on a product you haven’t had a chance to try in person makes it a tough decision.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if you should pre-order the iPad mini 6 right now or wait a little bit longer before making a commitment.