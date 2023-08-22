5 Reasons to Pre-Order Modern Warfare 3 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The next Call of Duty game is up for pre-order and there are some great reasons to pre-order Modern Warfare 3. There are also some reasons to consider holding off.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is heading to, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows (Battle.Net and Steam) in November. The Modern Warfare 3 release date is confirmed for November 10th.

There are several versions of the game currently up for pre-order at retailers around the world. One is the standard edition which is the cheapest way to access the game at launch.

There’s also a Cross-Generation Digital edition and a more expensive Vault edition bundle for those who want a little more from their purchase.

We’ve got some time before the game arrives on shelves, but some of you might already be thinking about putting in a pre-order for the new title.

If you’re a huge Call of Duty fan, pre-ordering is probably a no-brainer. However, if you’re on the fence about picking up a copy, you’ve come to the right place.

In this guide we’ll take you through some of the best reasons to buy a copy of Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its release date and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.