Editorials
5 Reasons to Pre-Order Modern Warfare 3 & 4 Reasons to Wait
The next Call of Duty game is up for pre-order and there are some great reasons to pre-order Modern Warfare 3. There are also some reasons to consider holding off.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is heading to, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows (Battle.Net and Steam) in November. The Modern Warfare 3 release date is confirmed for November 10th.
There are several versions of the game currently up for pre-order at retailers around the world. One is the standard edition which is the cheapest way to access the game at launch.
There’s also a Cross-Generation Digital edition and a more expensive Vault edition bundle for those who want a little more from their purchase.
We’ve got some time before the game arrives on shelves, but some of you might already be thinking about putting in a pre-order for the new title.
If you’re a huge Call of Duty fan, pre-ordering is probably a no-brainer. However, if you’re on the fence about picking up a copy, you’ve come to the right place.
In this guide we’ll take you through some of the best reasons to buy a copy of Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its release date and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
Pre-Order If You Want These Bonuses
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders come with some bonus items.
If you pre-order any digital copy or the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3, you will unlock the Soap Operator Pack.
You will instantly receive the “Masked Soap” Skin, the “Unmasked Soap” Skin, and the “Shadow Siege” Weapon Blueprint.
It's also worth noting that the Soap Operator Pack can be immediately used in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone. It will carry forward which means it will also be available in Modern Warfare 3, starting at launch.
If you pre-order the Vault Edition, you’ll receive the Modern Warfare 3 Season 01 BlackCell offering which includes the Battle Pass, BlackCell Sector that includes CP, Battle Token Tier Skips, and more:
It also includes the full Battle Pass with access to over 100 rewards across multiple Sectors, such as functional weapons, Blueprints, Operator Skins, Emblems, Skins, Stickers, and other Modern Warfare 3–specific content.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.