Android
5 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 9 & 3 Reasons Not To
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are only a few months old, but we’re already hearing about their successors. If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone in 2024, you’ll want to keep tabs on Pixel 9 rumors and you may even want to wait for Google’s rumored flagships.
Unsurprisingly, Google’s reportedly working on successors for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The company releases new Pixel devices on an annual basis and this year won’t be any different it seems.
It’s early, but we’ve already seen potential Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro renders leak and these leaks have shed a ton of light on the development of these devices.
Thus far, we’ve heard about potential changes to the Pixel’s design, screen size, and camera setup. Rumors have also hinted at their release window.
These devices are still in development so Google’s plans could change, but these rumors are credible and should help you set proper expectations as we push through the year.
If you’re planning to buy a new device in 2024, and you want an Android-powered phone, you might want to hang around and wait for the company’s new Pixel 9 models.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. We’ll also go over reasons why you might want to buy another device long before Google announces its 2024 Pixel models.
Wait for Camera Upgrades
Google tweaks the Pixel's camera every year and 2024 won't be any different. We're expecting several upgrades including design changes and sensor upgrades.
Pixel devices typically offer an excellent camera experience. Part of that is the hardware and part of it comes from the software on board.
From a hardware standpoint, Pixel 9 leaks have highlighted several potential changes. Among them, a triple-camera setup for the base Pixel 9 which would be a first for the base model. One of the lenses is reportedly a telephoto lens.
As for the Pixel 9 Pro, it should also feature a triple rear camera setup with a telephoto lens. In other words, we could see the base model catch up a bit with the Pro variant.
This is excellent news for those who want a smaller device without the trade-offs that typically come with buying a base Pixel model.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.