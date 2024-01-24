5 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 9 & 3 Reasons Not To

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are only a few months old, but we’re already hearing about their successors. If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone in 2024, you’ll want to keep tabs on Pixel 9 rumors and you may even want to wait for Google’s rumored flagships.

Unsurprisingly, Google’s reportedly working on successors for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The company releases new Pixel devices on an annual basis and this year won’t be any different it seems.

It’s early, but we’ve already seen potential Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro renders leak and these leaks have shed a ton of light on the development of these devices.

Thus far, we’ve heard about potential changes to the Pixel’s design, screen size, and camera setup. Rumors have also hinted at their release window.

These devices are still in development so Google’s plans could change, but these rumors are credible and should help you set proper expectations as we push through the year.

If you’re planning to buy a new device in 2024, and you want an Android-powered phone, you might want to hang around and wait for the company’s new Pixel 9 models.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. We’ll also go over reasons why you might want to buy another device long before Google announces its 2024 Pixel models.