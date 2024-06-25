Google Teases the Pixel 9 On Its Website

Google’s teased the upcoming Pixel 9 on its website ahead of its Made by Google launch event in August.

Earlier today, Google sent out invites to a launch event on August 13th where it plans to “”showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

The company didn’t say exactly what it will announce at the show but a new teaser video on its Store all but confirms the Pixel 9’s presence at the event.

The teaser video, which is only a few seconds long, shows the silhouette of a device labeled with the roman number “IX” or the number 9.

The end of the teaser features the roman numerals for August 13th which, again, is the date for the company’s upcoming event.

Pixel 9 rumors have hinted at several upgrades including the following changes:

New Tensor G4 chip

Triple-camera setup for the base Pixel 9

Design changes including thin bezels

Larger Pixel 9 XL

The event kicks off at 10AM Pacific / 1PM Eastern. It will start with a keynote address and it will be followed by a hands-on product experience.