5 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel Tablet & 3 Reasons Not To

There are some great reasons to wait for Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet, but there are also some reasons why you may want to go with another device. We’ll cover both sides in this guide.

Google’s Pixel Tablet, while not on shelves yet, is already official. The company confirmed the device last year with plans to officially release it in 2023.

We don’t have a release date yet, but we’re closer than ever to launch and that should have shoppers in the market for a new tablet curious, at the very least.

We’ve heard about some of the Pixel Tablet’s specs including its processor, RAM, storage, and more. The device looks like it’ll provide solid competition for popular Android slates and Apple’s iPad line.

So, should you wait for the Pixel Tablet? Everyone’s situation is a bit different, but in this walkthrough we’ll touch on some general reasons why you might want to wait for the Pixel Tablet and why you might want to move on and go with something else.

Wait Because the Launch is Close

Perhaps the best reason to wait is the fact that the Pixel Tablet launch date is just a few weeks away which means the release date is close as well.

Barring a major surprise, we expect Google to formally launch the Pixel Tablet at its Google I/O conference on May 10th. We expect the company to outline its specs, pricing, and release date.

We’ve heard the Pixel Tablet’s release date may not come immediately after the event with sources hinting at an arrival sometime in June.

June is only weeks away so if you’re even remotely interested in making the Pixel Tablet your next slate, you should probably just hang back and wait.

Wait for Solid Performance

While the Pixel Tablet may not have the most powerful specs on the market, its hardware features should be good enough for most people.

We’ve heard the device will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip which is the same processor you can find inside the company’s flagship Pixel 7 smartphones. We’ve also heard it will come with at least 8GB of RAM as well as support for Wi-Fi 6.

Wait for Excellent Software

You can expect the Pixel Tablet to run Google’s best version of Android 13.

Google’s Pixel series of devices is renowned for its clean Android software. They run the purest form of Android which many people prefer over skins from other Android OEM’s.

While you might be tempted to buy an older Android tablet, software support for those devices will end much earlier than support for Google’s device.

Fewer updates means you won’t get as many new features, bug fixes, or security patches. This is something to keep in mind if you plan to hold onto your next tablet for awhile.

Speaking of features, the device will also be able to connect to various accessories including docks which could help transform the device into an extremely useful gadget around the house.

Specifically, Google says the device will have pogo pins that connect to a speaker dock. When connected to the dock, it will essentially become a smart display. When the device is pulled off the dock, it can then be used like a traditional tablet.

Wait If You Want Stylus Support

If you want your next tablet to come with support for a stylus, think about waiting for the Google Tablet.

Google hasn’t confirmed, but it looks like the Pixel Tablet will support a stylus which is huge if you want to be able to write and draw on the display.

Also unclear is if Google’s developed a first-party stylus for the device or if it will depend on devices from third-party manufacturers.

Wait for a Modest Price Point

Google hasn’t confirmed the Pixel Tablet’s price, but we do have a rumored price point from a reliable leaker.

According to Roland Quandt, the Pixel Tablet will be priced at €600 to €650 in Europe. That means we could see it priced between 500-$600 here in the United States.

It’s not going to be a budget Android tablet, but it will be cheaper than devices like the iPad Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Furthermore, we’d expect Google and its retail partners to accept trade-ins to help with the cost.

Don’t Wait If You Want a Huge Display

If you’re looking for a tablet with a massive display, you’ll probably want to move on and skip the Pixel Tablet.

As of right now, it looks like the device will utilize a 10.95-inch display (probably marketed as 11-inches). It will likely be an LCD panel with 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

It’s not tiny, but it’s not as big as some tablets out there. If you want a ton of screen real estate, you’ll want to take a look devices like Samsung’s 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Don’t Wait for GPS or Cellular Data

Again, this hasn’t been confirmed, but rumors suggest the Pixel Tablet may not have GPS or cellular data capabilities. This makes a bit of sense given that it will probably be marketed as a device that’s meant to be used in the home.

Obviously, this wouldn’t be ideal for those who like to get work done on-the-go in areas without solid and/or free Wi-Fi connectivity. Without Wi-Fi, the device would be tough to use.

Don’t Wait for Powerful Cameras

We know the Pixel Tablet has a camera in the front and a camera in the back. We don’t know how good, or bad, these cameras will be and we aren’t expecting a whole lot.

The front-facing camera should be serviceable for apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, but don’t expect a best-in-class experience.

And given that this device looks like it’ll be marketed as a tool for the home, don’t expect any mind blowing feats from the rear camera. In fact one leak suggests it will lack support for 4K video.